Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
Police: 2 male suspects armed with knife stole pickup truck, personal property
Dayton Police responded to Free Pike where two suspects allegedly stole a pickup truck, work trailer, and some personal property.
Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line
A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.
WLWT 5
Harrison Elementary heightens police presence after bullet casings found
HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison Elementary school heightened administrative and police presence on Thursday after a bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria. In an email addressed to Harrison Elementary families, Southwest Local School District Superintendent John C. Hamstra said, "the SLSD district and building level administrative team, Officers and Detectives from the Harrison Police Department, and multiple K9 units from the Cincinnati Police Department, trained in finding and identifying explosive compounds, have been thoroughly investigating."
WKRC
Driver charged with causing head-on crash while under the influence
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver is now charged with crashing into a car with a woman and four children inside while allegedly under the influence. Anthony Belton faces three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him Tuesday. Colerain Township Police said Belton...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
WLWT 5
Police dash cam video shows suspected stolen mail tossed at police during chase
GREENHILLS, Ohio — A police chase through Greenhills was caught on a police cruiser camera, and in the video, viewers can see what looks like confetti being tossed at the cruiser. Investigators said it was actually people's mail, checks and credit cards believed to have been stolen from the...
WLWT 5
Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
1 victim ID’d after fatal Middletown shooting
One person died at the scene from their injuries. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center to receive medical treatment, however, they later died.
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown
It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
Cincinnati police wrapping up two-week long traffic blitz focusing on highways
Officers said the blitz is not just about writing traffic citations but educating drivers about being safe on the road.
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
Comments / 1