HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison Elementary school heightened administrative and police presence on Thursday after a bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria. In an email addressed to Harrison Elementary families, Southwest Local School District Superintendent John C. Hamstra said, "the SLSD district and building level administrative team, Officers and Detectives from the Harrison Police Department, and multiple K9 units from the Cincinnati Police Department, trained in finding and identifying explosive compounds, have been thoroughly investigating."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO