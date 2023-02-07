ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Harrison Elementary heightens police presence after bullet casings found

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison Elementary school heightened administrative and police presence on Thursday after a bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria. In an email addressed to Harrison Elementary families, Southwest Local School District Superintendent John C. Hamstra said, "the SLSD district and building level administrative team, Officers and Detectives from the Harrison Police Department, and multiple K9 units from the Cincinnati Police Department, trained in finding and identifying explosive compounds, have been thoroughly investigating."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY

