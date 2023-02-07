Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia University Extension partners with West Virginia Women Work for free and low-cost job training
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Alison Dempsey is a senior project manager at Solar Holler, West Virginia’s largest solar panel installation company. But just a little more than two years ago, she was working in retail and wishing for a change. Scrolling through Facebook, she happened to see...
WVNews
Academic achievement of over 30 Grafton High School (West Virginia) students recognized with NTHS induction
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For nearly 40 years, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) has been recognizing academic success of students across the nation, and recently students at Grafton High School (GHS) joined the ranks of accomplished academics who were named before them. Last week, 34 outstanding Career...
Comments / 0