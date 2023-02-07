Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to...

1 DAY AGO