The Independent

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
The Independent

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Anger as selfie-taking conspiracy theorists make Nicola Bulley scene a ‘tourist spot’

A family friend of missing woman Nicola Bulley has said speculation about the disappearance was hard for the family to take as members of the public are taking selfies in the area, making it feel like a “tourist spot”.Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the depths on day 12 of the search.Family and friends of mother-of-two Ms Bulley, 45, have questioned the police “theory” that she probably fell into the water while walking her dog, after dropping her children...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance

A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance. The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he “can’t get [his] head around” the fact that the mother of...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest: Police say ‘possibility’ dog walker left area on path not covered by CCTV

Police have said they think Nicola Bulley could have left the riverside on a path that was not covered by CCTV, as the specialist rescue team searching for her has indicated that it will pull out of the investigation within hours.Peter Faulding described the case as “baffling” and told reporters that he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure that Ms Bulley’s body was not in the stretch of river scoured by his team of divers and sonar equipment.Ms Bulley disappeared 12 days ago shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. Her phone was found still connected to...
The Independent

Broken CCTV camera ‘would have seen everything’ in Nicola Bulley disappearance

The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, and the force has consistenly stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.The case has...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...

