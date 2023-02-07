ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Who has gone where in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle?

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OBBy_0kf2OirV00

Rishi Sunak has announced a mini-reshuffle as he replaces his sacked Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi and tries to boost his party’s disastrous poll ratings.

The prime minister’s loyal ally Greg Hands has been named as the successor for Mr Zahawi, sacked for breaching the ministerial code over his tax affairs .

The PM has broken up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ( BEIS ) into separate ministries – creating a new energy department and merging trade into business.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) department has been shrunk, while a new science, innovation and technology department has been set up. The Independent takes a look at the merry-go-round.

Greg Hands becomes new Tory chairman

Mr Hands, currently a junior trade minister, has taken over from Mr Zahawi as the Conservative party chairman and becomes a cabinet minister without portfolio.

A big supporter of Mr Sunak and viewed as a safe pair of hands, the MP for Hammersmith and Fulham has previously enjoyed roles as Treasury secretary and deputy chief whip.

Mr Hands will now play a crucial role in fundraising and leading the Tories into May’s local elections, which are widely expected to be dire for the party.

Sunak moves Shapps and promotes Badenoch in BEIS shake up

Grant Shapps is moved from BEIS and becomes the new secretary for energy and net zero, while Kemi Badenoch becomes the business and trade secretary as part of the big shake up.

It amounts to big promotion for Ms Badenoch, the Tory leadership contender who become a darling of the anti-woke right during the summer contest, as she takes on responsibility for boosting British business at home and abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeRRK_0kf2OirV00

Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said that it looked like the Tories wre admitting they “got it wrong” by scrapping the Department of Energy in 2016.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said it was a “positive step”, but added: “Changing Whitehall machinery doesn’t get you better energy policy. Changing energy policy is also what’s needed.”

New science and tech department as DCMS shrunk

Mr Sunak has also shrunk the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) department, hiving off the digital part for a new ministry for science and tech innovation.

Michelle Donelan takes up a role leading the new department as science, innovation and technology secretary, while Lucy Frazer replaces her as culture secretary.

Ms Frazer’s promotion presumably means there is a vacancy for the post of housing minister at the levelling up department. It would mean the nation would have the sixth new housing minister in a year.

Mr Sunak reportedly wanted Michael Gove as science secretary but he was keen to stay as levelling uop secretary. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries said it was “sad” that the culture department had been diminished, saying it had “tragically lacked profile of late”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGJNv_0kf2OirV00

Dominic Raab stays in cabinet

The under-pressure deputy prime minister keeps his cabinet job, despite calls for him to resign or be sacked while the independent investigation into bullying allegations continues.

Mr Sunak has decided to let “due process” play out until the end of Adam Tolley KC’s inquiry – still expected to be several weeks. It allows Labour and the opposition parties to paint the Tories as the party of “sleaze”.

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne suggested that Mr Sunak could deal with the “distracting” bullying probe by using a reshuffle to put Mr Raab on the backbenches, and allow him to return if cleared.

Civil servants allegedly bullied by Mr Raab have suffered “mental health crises” and lost careers, Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union representing Whitehall officials, has claimed. Some Tory MPs have suggested he is “toast” at the end of the inquiry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says

Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

UK would be global pariah like Russia if Sunak pulls out of ECHR, Tories warn

Rishi Sunak has been warned that withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) would make the UK an international pariah and put him in the same “inglorious company” as Vladimir Putin.Senior Conservative MPs have spoken out against the mooted withdrawal from the landmark convention as a way of cracking down on small boats – warning that it would put Britain in the same camp as Russia.Labour also urged Mr Sunak not to follow the “brutal dictator’s lead”, while a former national security adviser warned it would mean the end of cooperation with the EU on vital law...
The Independent

Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash

Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
The Independent

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her...
The Independent

Voices: Why is Rishi Sunak in thrall to the industrial-strength controversy generator Lee Anderson?

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak was standing right next to Volodymyr Zelensky and right in front of a very large tank, and staring out at the banks of television cameras in a state of utter triumph. On Thursday, he was having to explain that no, he does not support the return of the death penalty. He was having to do this because earlier in the week, he had made Lee Anderson MP the deputy chair of the Conservative Party, a decision that is hard to tell if he already regrets because he must certainly have known precisely what would happen....
BBC

Protocol ruling shows EU deal changed NI position in UK, says DUP

A UK Supreme Court ruling "brings great clarity to the reality that the Northern Ireland Protocol has altered Northern Ireland's position" within the UK, the DUP leader has said. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after the UK's highest court dismissed a unionist challenge to the lawfulness of the protocol. Unionist...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: I’m A Celebrity star and Boris Johnson loyalist

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.Ms Dorries, who has been an MP since 2005, criticised “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson” as she announced her departure from Parliament on an episode of her TalkTV show, which is due to air on Friday evening.In a clip previewing her announcement, the Tory MP and Johnson loyalist said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next?“And I’m...
The Independent

Labour secures comfortable win in West Lancashire by-election

Labour’s Ashley Dalton has become the country’s newest MP after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of less than 32%.Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of over 8,300 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast.The ballot was held on Thursday in the Labour-held seat after Rosie Cooper, who represented the constituency for 17 years, accepted the role of chairwoman of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.Polls opened at 7am in the constituency, which Ms Cooper last won in...
The Independent

Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
The Independent

Bring back the death penalty, says new Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson

The outspoken new deputy chairman of the Conservatives said he supports the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Lee Anderson MP, who has previously prompted anger with his comments on food bank users, also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.In an interview with The Spectator, asked whether he would back the death penalty, he replied: “Yes. Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate,” he added.But Rishi Sunak...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy