Taylor Swift lookalike sparks debate after claiming to be invited then uninvited to the Grammys

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
 2 days ago

A Taylor Swift lookalike has claimed she was invited to the Grammys - only for her to be disinvited when she landed in LA ahead of the ceremony.

Ashley Leechin ( @noitisashley13 ) who has an uncanny likeness to the 'Anti-Hero' singer revealed to her 1.1m TikTok followers on January 31 announced that she had "partnered with the Grammy's."

“I am headed there this Sunday… It is going to be an incredible night for music," she said in a video, also posted a separate sneak peak of the dress she was planning to wear at the prestigious event for music.

However, in another video Leechin stitched her announcement video with a clip of herself looking sad alongside her luggage with the caption: "It’s Hollywood … it happens all the time,’ they said … well I just landed in Los Angeles but OKAY."


Leechin provided more detail in a follow-up TikTok to audio of a man asking "What's your biggest fear?" in which she wrote:

"Getting invited to the Grammys as one of the very few chosen to walk the red carpet [two] weeks prior, being told to make a video to say I am 'partnering with the Grammys' by a deadline date specified in the contract, spending [$2,000] on a dress, apparel, lodging, childcare, etc. .... landing in Los Angeles and being told (as I am taxiing) that there are no more tickets and I will not be able to attend."

"I thought being scammed by a man who had [an] obsession with Taylor Swift was bad but….this…this tops the cake," she added in the caption.


This led others to speculate about what happened, with some believing Leechin had been " scammed ," or she was a " pathological liar ."

Jacey Gibbs ( @jacygibbs ) shared her thoughts, and in the video that has 245,000 views, she said: “So we all agree that she was never going, right? It was either two things, neither of which are better.

"It’s either she was never going, and it was a scam, or she was going and Taylor Nation were like, ‘Never mind.'”

In a bid to clear up speculation, Leechin posted a series of videos where she explained that Sweety High reached out to her on January 18, via Instagram and spoke to a woman from the company on the phone the following day.

Leechin said she was asked whether would be interested in partnering with the Grammys, but informed the influencer she would need to cover her flight and accommodation costs.

“[Sweety High] explicitly told me that no flight was going to be paid for, my lodging needed to be out of my pocket and that they don’t promise any compensation," she explained.

In the second part of her explanation, Leechin added that an "initial contract" was sent over which detailed the amount of content she would be required to produce from the event.

To which Leechin then sent own deal memo where she requested for someone to accompany her down the red carpet but says she "never heard back."

“I was very adamant that I needed someone to walk with me down the red carpet to feel comfortable, and they refused to allow that for me”, she explained.

Although she noted she and Swift had different eye colours, Leechin stated: “I wanted to protect myself, so I made this deal memo to ensure that no press, no videos, no photos would be mistaken and would have the Taylor Swift name on it.”

Leechin then shows another email where the company confirmed that a “staffer would be there to help" and so Leechin flew out to LA ahead of the event.

But when she landed, she soon discovered she no longer had a ticket and claimed that a Sweety High employee, "wanted to give [her] a bunch of money."

“It wasn’t about the money for me. It was more about the experience,” Leechin explained and said she also contacted the CEO of the Grammy's

“After [a Sweety High employee] found out I had reached out to the CEO she got very, very angry, and tried to offer more money to keep me quiet.

She added: "I have also since learned that the contract is not binding."

Indy100 has reached out to Leechin, Sweety High and the Recording Academy for comment.

