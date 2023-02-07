Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO