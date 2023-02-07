Read full article on original website
How to choose a Denver Mayor (1) do not vote for a Democrat (2) do not vote for a person on the left(3) do not vote for a socialist (4) do not vote far a communist In other words vote “MAGA” for a better Denver and Colorado
Jim Walsh, who’s using the race for mayor to champion Denver workers, isn’t just running to be the city’s pro-labor CEO. He’s pedaling for it. On Wednesday afternoon, he gathered in front of historic homes on the Auraria Campus with a group of supporters to set out on a five-day bike ride through the city’s 78 neighborhoods.
A pop-up elevating and empowering Black women is making its return to the Mile High City. After closing in 2021, the Museum for Black Girls is reopening in Denver with a new location, and it's already creating a lot of buzz.
Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
With 17 candidates on the ballot for Denver mayor in two months, former Gov. Bill Ritter could have easily just watched the race for the sidelines. "I'm pretty careful about endorsements," he said.Instead, he weighed in, not only as a former governor, but as a Denver native and district attorney, who spent 20 years fighting crime in the city: "I believe she's the leader we need for the time we're in."The former head of the Denver Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Brough worked for the city for years and, Ritter says, helped reshape Denver's, and ultimately, the country's approach to drug...
Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break. Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Vet hospital...
Loans and out-of-state money headlined Denver mayor campaign money in January. Republican Andy Rougeot, a longshot in a liberal progressive city, wrote himself another check for $250,000 to set the pace in fundraising in the latest round of reports. He raised only $3,625 in contributions from others. Former state senator...
With the spring campaign cycle fully underway, there’s lots of talk about the big field for mayor. But there’s another group of candidates vying for favor from that same pool of voters (aka, the entire city): the at-large candidates for City Council. Both seats are open, with Councilmembers...
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46%
Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers.
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
Comments / 6