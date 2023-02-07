ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Zack Love

72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 Nights

A 72-year-old diabetic janitor was doing her regular duties when the holding cell closed behind her on a Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. At the time, she did not have her cell phone with her inside the holding cell, and she was on the 23rd floor, and she was stuck there until Monday without food or insulin. It is a miracle she survived with only water.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach

Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Child, 3, shot while strapped in car seat at Orlando-area apartment complex, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Hidden Creek Villas just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a 3-year-old had been shot. A FOX 35 News crew observed that a section of Rivertree Circle was blocked off with crime scene tape.
fox35orlando.com

Son of 60-year-old Orlando shooting victim trying to make sense of random killing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say 60-year-old Angela Washington was not the intended target of a shooting Tuesday night. So far, no suspect has been arrested. The victim's son, Fernando Washington, he's holding up as well as one could a day after being at the scene where his mother was killed. He tells FOX 35 that this kind of violence needs to end. "To experience this, knowing who she was, doesn’t make any sense to me," he added.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in downtown Orlando while the woman was away from home. The woman told authorities that her...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police identify woman killed in Orlando shopping center shooting, suspects still being sought

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an Orlando shopping center that left a woman in her early 60s dead Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 5100 North Lane when patrol officers found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police said. The Orlando Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries.
ORLANDO, FL

