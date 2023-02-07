ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say 60-year-old Angela Washington was not the intended target of a shooting Tuesday night. So far, no suspect has been arrested. The victim's son, Fernando Washington, he's holding up as well as one could a day after being at the scene where his mother was killed. He tells FOX 35 that this kind of violence needs to end. "To experience this, knowing who she was, doesn’t make any sense to me," he added.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO