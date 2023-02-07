ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

