Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
theScore
Kyrie happy to see Durant leave Nets: 'Just glad he got out of there'
New Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is relieved to see that his former teammate Kevin Durant is reportedly departing the Brooklyn Nets following news of a mammoth trade overnight with the Phoenix Suns. "I just love the competition now, that we can be in the same conference, and I welcome...
theScore
Lakers trade Beverley to Magic for Bamba in 4-team deal
The Los Angeles Lakers sent guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, the teams announced. As part of a four-team trade, the Lakers also acquired Davon Reed from the Denver Nuggets, while Bones Hyland was routed to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Nuggets. In addition, the Clippers sent the Lakers two second-round picks.
theScore
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
theScore
Report: Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves talking 3-way trade involving D-Lo, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a potential three-way blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In the reported negotiations, guard D'Angelo Russell would head to the Lakers alongside Jazz swingman Malik Beasley. Point guard Russell Westbrook would be moved to Utah along with draft compensation, while veteran point guard Mike Conley plus picks would be directed to the Timberwolves.
theScore
Crowning The King: LeBron surpasses Kareem for NBA's scoring record
The NBA has a new scoring king. And the crown fits remarkably well after LeBron James surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league's all-time points record during Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a breakdown of what it took for LeBron to eclipse the...
theScore
Lakers acquire D-Lo from T-Wolves, trade Westbrook in 3-team deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade to land Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and the Utah Jazz's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal involving Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley, and picks. Utah will receive Westbrook, a 2027 top-four protected pick, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones from the...
theScore
Report: Celtics' Brown suffers facial fracture, could miss All-Star Game
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break after suffering a facial fracture in Wednesday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Brown will seek further examination from a specialist Thursday to determine the length of his absence. The recently named All-Star...
theScore
Report: Grizzlies, Pacers offered three 1st-rounders for Raptors' Anunoby
O.G. Anunoby wasn't moved before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors appeared to have multiple proposals on the table. The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers each offered three first-round picks in exchange for the sixth-year forward, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe. It's unclear what the other components of...
theScore
Monty Williams: KD's approach, love for game will help Suns' younger players
Phoenix Suns bench boss Monty Williams is well aware of what Kevin Durant brings to the table, having previously coached him with the Oklahoma City Thunder and USA Basketball. "I think it's more than a lift," Williams told reporters following Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, including ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I think it's a jolt if that makes sense. Just because of not just who he is as a player but his love for the game.
theScore
NBA trade deadline: Breaking down every major deal
The NBA trade deadline was Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Below, theScore's NBA feature writers, Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond, break down every significant deal. Three early blockbusters were analyzed in detail in their own posts - tap the links to see the full breakdowns:. Here are details...
theScore
Raptors acquire Poeltl from Spurs
A familiar face returns to Toronto. The Raptors announced the acquisition of center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs, sending back Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 in the trade. Toronto dealt Poeltl in the Kawhi Leonard trade during the...
theScore
Report: Thunder deal Bazley to Suns for Saric, 2nd-rounder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Bazley is averaging 5.4 points in 15.4 minutes per game this season, both the lowest marks of his career. The fourth-year forward was a first-round pick for the Utah Jazz in 2019 and has played all four seasons with the Thunder, averaging career highs of 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21.
theScore
Kyrie felt 'very disrespected' by Nets
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is looking forward to a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. "I just know I want to be in a place where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving told reporters Tuesday at his introductory press conference, including ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
theScore
AD denies intentionally disregarding LeBron's historic shot
With LeBron James on the verge of NBA history, Anthony Davis sat on the bench while his teammates and the sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena stood up in anticipation of the record-breaking moment. Davis remained there without much reaction as James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring mark. However, Davis...
theScore
Report: Warriors send Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal with Hawks
The Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks are receiving forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons, reported Wojnarowski, while five second-round picks are heading to...
