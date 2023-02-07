ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth

A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon

The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer

The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton

Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. USGS reports 2.6 magnitude earthquake off...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit ends in Newport News with 4 in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two juveniles have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon through two jurisdictions, Newport News Police said. At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit that started in another city, according to police, and when the […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Breeze Airways extends "Get Off The Couch" Sale

Breeze Airways extends “Get Off The Couch” Sale. Woman found dead in apartment on Newsome Drive in …. Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News after finding a woman dead inside an apartment. https://bit.ly/40FD3Ww. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA

