Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
'We are all history in the making.' A look at Kalamazoo Black history
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is rich in Black History. People like Arthur Washington Jr., Gilbert H. Bradley Jr., and Anna Whitten are just a few of the city’s residents who paved the way. “There are many firsts, where we have the first African American teacher in Kalamazoo Public...
Fox17
Lieutenant Governor visits Battle Creek for round table with local leaders
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — For Black History Month, Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor visited Battle Creek to meet with city leaders and tour the Kimball House Museum. “I want for every child to be able to come through here and who is from this region to see this important part of our history,” Garlin Gilchrist said.
Grand Rapids Christian apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ lunch
Grand Rapids Christian Schools is apologizing for a school lunch on Wednesday meant to honor Black History Month. Instead, it prompted complaints from students, saying it did exactly the opposite.
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"
Grand Rapids, Michigan has seen a surge in activism and support for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years, as the city continues to grapple with the systemic racism that has plagued it for decades. With numerous protests and demonstrations taking place in 2021 alone, it is clear that Grand Rapids residents are committed to effecting meaningful change for the black community.
LGBTQ+ resource center in Kalamazoo receives hundreds of threatening calls, messages
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo-based LGBTQ+ resource center has been under attack following a viral video that has led to hundreds of threatening and homophobic calls, emails and voice messages. OutFront Kalamazoo, which has been instrumental in advancing social justice issues for members of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the...
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
City leaders move to rename street after late Grand Rapids pastor
At a meeting on Tuesday, Grand Rapids commissioners put forth the proposal to rename a portion of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis McMurray Way.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Boat Show sailing into DeVos Place on Feb. 15-19
Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place. Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side could soon get dog park
Dog lovers living south of Fulton Street and east of Division Avenue, including those in the heavily populated 3rd Ward, have to travel elsewhere in the city for their dog’s playtime.
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
Even The Dead Deserve To Be Clean: Kalamazoo Headstone Cleaning
Although I have been to my fair share of funerals in my life and have visited a number of graves, headstones always seem to be in great condition. No matter what kind of weather we get in Michigan they stay shining bright, sharing a story with those who still live.
Fox17
SpartanNash donating bottled water, diapers to earthquake survivors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is donating bottled water and diapers in an effort to provide relief to victims of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week. The death toll surpassed 20,000 at time of writing. We’re told Convoy of Hope is helping allocate the food...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners votes to end negotiations on Gourdneck Lake property dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The members of the Tolanda and Johnson families, who have been fighting to save their cottage on Gourdneck Lake from Kalamazoo County’s condemnation, got what they asked for last night, but it’s not what they wanted. Apparently family members who addressed the...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Holland ballot measure would move forward proposed waterfront hotel, cruise ship dock near downtown
HOLLAND, MI – Holland voters in May will decide on allowing the sale of city property that would make way for a proposed hotel, cruise ship dock and more along the Lake Macatawa shoreline near downtown Holland. The May 2 ballot measure, if approved by voters, would allow the...
Comments / 1