Battle Creek, MI

"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"

Grand Rapids, Michigan has seen a surge in activism and support for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years, as the city continues to grapple with the systemic racism that has plagued it for decades. With numerous protests and demonstrations taking place in 2021 alone, it is clear that Grand Rapids residents are committed to effecting meaningful change for the black community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Boat Show sailing into DeVos Place on Feb. 15-19

Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place. Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

