Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
MyStateline.com
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
100fmrockford.com
Here are your ‘Best of’ winners for 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week
ROCKFORD — Local foodies said for the second year in a row that Ernie’s Midtown Pub has the best vibe and atmosphere. When it comes to the most flavorful bite, they liked The Norwegian. Those were a few of the winners from the annual “Best of” awards handed...
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. "If we can continue to work together and do a lot of...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
MyStateline.com
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
100fmrockford.com
‘It’s hard to sculpt slush’: Rockford snow sculptors face challenging weather for annual competition
ROCKFORD — Jack Gerard has seen just about every variety of weather during his roughly 35 years in competitive snow sculpting. There’s been intense cold, unseasonable warmth and rain. One year, in fact, his team created a depiction of Neptune arising from the ocean: Warm weather and rain turned part of the wave into actual water.
MyStateline.com
Chicago factory goes up in flames
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1st, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
northernpublicradio.org
Rockford actor's performances move from home balcony to the Broadway stage
A Rockford native who recently finished a run in the musical Hamilton is now starring in another Broadway hit. Lana Zoe Jensen is playing the role of Katherine Howard in the Broadway musical “Six.” This play tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. Jensen uses...
100fmrockford.com
Why now? Behind the Rockford Speedway’s decision to make this its final season
LOVES PARK — Years ago, Tom Deery recalls, people would talk about going “up there” to the Rockford Speedway. “Up there” at the time meant traveling about seven miles outside the city of Rockford to a largely rural area where the sole attraction was the banked oval short track that drew thousands of motorsports enthusiasts each year.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Deery family members explain their decision to sell the Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—The roar of race cars will be heard one last season at the Rockford Speedway. The Deery Family which owns the facility and surrounding land, is turning over the property to developers after the upcoming season. It is the end of an era. Racing has been going strong at the Rockford Speedway […]
MyStateline.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw in Rockford
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
WIFR
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a loved one to fentanyl is unimaginable for any parent, but unfortunately, only more families become familiar with the pain as overdose-related deaths continue to climb. In the State of the Union Address Tuesday, President Biden said fentanyl is responsible for killing 70,000 people in the U.S. every year.
MyStateline.com
9-year-old graduates high school, plans to study supernovas
The school year isn't over yet, but a boy in Pennsylvania has his diploma already. 9-year-old graduates high school, plans to study …. The school year isn't over yet, but a boy in Pennsylvania has his diploma already. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street …. Rockford Police have...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
