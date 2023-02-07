Read full article on original website
Today at the Minnesota Capitol
In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
Walz Signs “100 Percent Carbon-Free by 2040” Bill into Law
A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040. Walz says Minnesotans are not going to wait any longer:. “And I have to tell you when I hear people say “you’re moving too fast,” we...
Democrats renew push to make MinnesotaCare available to all residents regardless of income
Democrats, who now control both the Minnesota House and Senate, have renewed their long-standing push to allow any Minnesotan regardless of income to buy health insurance through state-run MinnesotaCare. They point to Tavona Johnson — she says her husband was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they drained their retirement fund to pay insurance premiums for chemotherapy which was 14 thousand dollars per visit:
Walz to sign clean energy bill
Governor Tim Walz is at a labor union in the Twin Cities this afternoon (Tues 2pm) to sign a bill that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. Republicans warn prices will skyrocket, but Democratic Senator Nick Frentz from North Mankato says the move is necessary to fight climate change:
MN House passes, sends to governor legislation to increase funding for Attorney General’s criminal prosecution division
The Minnesota House has passed and sent to the governor a bill to substantially increase funding so the Attorney General’s Office can hire more lawyers to assist county prosecutors with high-priority cases — particularly in Greater Minnesota. Republicans wanted the bill to say the money can also be used to investigate and prosecute waste, fraud and abuse in government — North Branch Representative Ann Neu Brindley saying the A-G fell short on the “Feeding our Future” scandal:
MN House to vote on free school lunch/breakfast, $5M emergency aid to food shelves
The DFL-controlled Minnesota House votes later today (Thurs 330pm debate start) on making free school lunch and breakfast available to all Minnesota students. Minneapolis Democrat Sydney Jordan says:. “Schools are no longer receiving resources that they need for meals from the federal government like they did during the pandemic. Student...
Walz Signs Carbon-Free Energy By 2040 Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The state of Minnesota is making a bold step toward cutting carbon emissions. Governor Walz signed a bill yesterday that will require utilities in the state to transition to carbon-free electricity by 2040. The bill aims to move utilities toward wind and solar power sources, but allows them to use hydropower, biomass, hydrogen, and existing nuclear plants to reach carbon-free goals. Minnesota’s previous standard was set in 2007 and had the goal of reducing overall carbon emissions to at least 80-percent below 2005 levels by 2050.
MnDOT Reveal Winners Of “Name a Snowplow” Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Over 64-thousand people voted on names for eight new snowplows that’ll be used across the state. The winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “Blizzo,” “Han Snowlo,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Better Call Salt,” “Clearopathtra,” and “Scoop! There it is.”
Minnesota First U.S. State To Test All Newborns For CMV
Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move yesterday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. CMV is being added to the list of more than 60 conditions that newborns are screened for in Minnesota.
MN Homeowners Should Be Wary Of Fake Warranty Offers
(St. Paul, MN) — Homeowners in Minnesota should be wary of bogus warranty letters. The Department of Commerce says fake warnings with names like “Home Warranty Direct” or “Home Warranty Solutions” can look legit, but these are just extortion attempts, usually from criminals living outside of the U.S. State officials recommend anyone who receives an unsolicited warranty offer or notice should do their research and never give out their bank account information.
City-Owned Utilities Face Challenge Meeting ‘Carbon-Free’ Electricity Standard
City-owned utilities are trying to figure out how to meet Minnesota’s new carbon-free electricity standard by 2040. Willmar Municipal Utilities G-M John Harren says the law does not allow new nuclear facilities which could be vital after coal and natural gas plants are retired:. “So when the wind quits...
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Southeast Minnesota
(St. Charles, MN) — A winning 50 thousand dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in St. Charles. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The ticket was sold Monday night at the Whitewater Travel Plaza. The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.
VINE Receives Grants
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MNRAAA) has awarded VINE Faith in Action three grants, totaling $285,287. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). “The MNRAAA grants help make it possible for VINE to serve caregivers,...
