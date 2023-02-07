Read full article on original website
Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
County looks to form broadband partnership
A prospective partnership could be in the works to provide fiber broadband access to all of Cottonwood County. At Tuesday’s meeting, Cottonwood County Commissioners heard a report from board chair Larry Anderson about a recent state rural broadband meeting. Anderson said that a couple of providers had expressed interest...
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man found guilty of not registering as a predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Russell George Guy O’Brien, 25, of Redwood Falls, was found guilty in Redwood County District Court last week of one count of Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, O’Brien is required to register as...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Veterans office looks to expand hours
At last week’s Cottonwood County Commissioners meeting, Veterans Services Officer Mitchell Chmielewski gave his annual report of activity for his office. In the past year, Chmielewski had 360 appointments and 321 walk-ins. He anticipated those numbers increasing in 2023. Chmielewski proposed adjusting his office hours to 6 a.m. to...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local murder trial testimony begins today
Testimony for the trial of a Windom man charged with second-degree murder could begin as early as today (Wednesday) in Cottonwood County District Court. Jury selection was held all day Monday and into the day Tuesday for the trial of Ralph Leslie Apmann. He has been charged with “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Jury sees nine witnesses in murder trial’s first day
That was the scene in the historic Cottonwood County Courthouse as testimony began for the murder trial connected with the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Luis Morales-Rivera. It is the county’s first murder trial in 25 years. Only a handful of onlookers were on hand as 12 jurors...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KEYC
Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center expansion
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The recreation center will include indoor playground equipment for children, and exercise equipment for adults both contribute to the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center’s upcoming expansion. “This is something that we’ve talked about for a few years, something that’s been on our on our...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
Southern Minnesota News
New Ulm woman injured in Highway 68 crash near Courtland
A New Ulm woman was injured yesterday evening in a crash on Highway 68 at the Courtland cutoff road. The state patrol says an eastbound SUV and a westbound car collided at the intersection of the county road just after 5 p.m.. Roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to a patrol crash report.
Lakefield Standard
Cother sets school record in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother scored a school-record 53 points to lead the Huskies to a 98-92 overtime win over St. James Area. Cother’s 53 points are the most for any JCC boy or girl in school history. The previous record was 48, set by Travis Rogotzke this past Friday in a win over Windom. The previous girls’ record was 44 scored by Alaina Wolff and Sadie Voss.
Comments / 0