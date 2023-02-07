Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Start of something big: Why $271M Aspire credit may be 1st step to making state hub of innovation
The Aspire program was created to provide gap financing for enormous economic development projects that could have a transformative impact on the state — but would otherwise not be able to be completed. That the first Aspire award would go to a project that aims to help build the...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates New Jersey elevates one to partner; reflects growth-from-within culture
Lee & Associates New Jersey said Tuesday it promoted industrial brokerage specialist Troy Wisse to partner. The move reflects the commercial real estate firm’s emphasis on growing and rewarding talent as it expands its services and footprint in the Garden State. This latest promotion is Wisse’s fourth since joining...
roi-nj.com
Drew University elects Hilary Link, PhD as its 15th president
Hilary Link, PhD is poised to be the 15th President of Madison-based Drew University, according to a Wednesday announcement from the University’s Board of Trustees and Presidential Search Committee. Link, who will officially take office on July 1, 2023, brings a distinguished track record of leadership at prominent higher...
roi-nj.com
Felician University receives $2.3M federal grant for technology
Felician University is the recipient of a new, $2.3 million grant that will upgrade and expand the university’s broadband infrastructure, computing resources and online technologies, to make remote learning fully accessible. This U.S. Department of Commerce grant is part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program and the Biden...
roi-nj.com
GZA GeoEnvironmental acquires Equity Environmental Engineering
GZA GeoEnvironmental of Fairfield said it recently acquired Equity Environmental Engineering of Mount Olive — a provider of integrated planning and environmental consulting services throughout metropolitan New York and the mid-Atlantic. Equity founder and Principal Peter Jaran said: “We’ve long admired and respected GZA and are pleased to join...
roi-nj.com
Fellowship Senior Living rebrands as FellowshipLife
Fellowship Senior Living is now FellowshipLife. The rebrand comes during a time of change, innovation and growth for the nonprofit senior living leader. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, along with one of its premier Life Plan Communities, Fellowship Village, FellowshipLife recently completed an affiliation with Friends Village in Woodstown and is in process of affiliating with House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown and Pines Village in Whiting.
roi-nj.com
Ramapo professor to lead prestigious language special interest group
Ramapo College of New Jersey professor Natalia Santamaría Laorden was recently elected to lead a national initiative that encourages the contextual teaching of language, according to a Wednesday announcement. Newly formed by the ACTFL world language organization, the Languages of Specific Purposes Special Interest Group is the first of...
roi-nj.com
RWJUH Somerset accepting applications for Healing Homes transitional housing
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, said it is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative, which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas Health’s...
buckscountyherald.com
Hunterdon practice welcomes new pulmonary care specialist
Dr. Louis Arno has joined Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care, a specialty practice of Hunterdon Medical Group. Arno is a longtime pulmonary care specialist serving Somerset County, N.J. As of Feb. 1, Arno began seeing patients at Hunterdon Pulmonary and Critical Care’s Bridgewater office located at 1121 Route 22 West, Suite 205, Bridgewater, N.J.
roi-nj.com
Hampshire Cos. to develop Allendale multifamily community
The Hampshire Cos. on Tuesday announced plans for a 70-unit multifamily community in Allendale. The building is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. Located at 220 W. Crescent St., the 104,620-square-foot community will be the newest addition to the Morristown-based firm’s growing portfolio of multifamily properties across northern New Jersey. Located less than half a mile from downtown Allendale and a short drive from Route 17, the community will feature connectivity to the Garden State Parkway and Interstate 287.
roi-nj.com
N.J. Planning & Redevelopment Conference looking for panel ideas
If you’ve ever wanted to help plan a conference — instead of just attending one — this is your chance. New Jersey Future and the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association are looking for topics to present at their three-day conference in June. (It will be held virtually June 21-22 and in-person June 23 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick.)
roi-nj.com
NJIT unveils new graduate programs in AI
New Jersey Institute of Technology‘s Department of Data Science is launching two new graduate programs in artificial intelligence during the 2023 academic year, according to a Tuesday announcement. The Newark-based school’s Ying Wu College of Computing said the new programs come in support of the increasing demand for qualified...
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site
SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
roi-nj.com
Walters completes phase one of income-restricted senior community in Branchburg
Construction on Walters’ new premium age (55+) and income-restricted apartment community has hit a major milestone, with the first residents set to move into Cornerstone at Branchburg this month, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 1000 Cornerstone Drive, the sustainably designed community will offer 150 housing units when...
roi-nj.com
Vantage Commercial sells mobile home park in Hainesport
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it successfully sold a 24-pad mobile home park in Hainesport. The mobile home park was purchased last year by one of Vantage Commercial Executive Director Ken Richardson’s investor clients. As the demand for parks continues to increase, the investors listed the park with Vantage to sell.
Hackettstown Businesses Searching for New Hires
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — While driving through Hackettstown, there are several signs saying “now hiring” in the windows. Most businesses are searching for part-time employees, but some are open to offering full-time positions. Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown is one of those businesses. “You will learn responsibility, life lessons and join us in being a positive part of the community,” owner Carl Boos said. Boos is looking to hire someone who would be open to becoming a pretzel twister, baker and working in the front at the register. “Everyone does every position here,” he said. Because of the equipment, all employees must be 18 and older. Boos...
roi-nj.com
Unity Bank opens Fort Lee branch, now has 20 branches in N.J./Pa. area
Unity Bank on Monday said it opened a new full-service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Ave. at the intersection with Columbia Avenue. “We are committed to Bergen County,...
