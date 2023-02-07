HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — While driving through Hackettstown, there are several signs saying “now hiring” in the windows. Most businesses are searching for part-time employees, but some are open to offering full-time positions. Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown is one of those businesses. “You will learn responsibility, life lessons and join us in being a positive part of the community,” owner Carl Boos said. Boos is looking to hire someone who would be open to becoming a pretzel twister, baker and working in the front at the register. “Everyone does every position here,” he said. Because of the equipment, all employees must be 18 and older. Boos...

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO