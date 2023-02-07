ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?

Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy