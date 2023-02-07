Read full article on original website
What’s Inside That Little Blue Locker In The Grand Rapids Public Library?
Public libraries are full of so many helpful resources you can use in your day to day life. Not only can you find books to inspire, entertain or educate you. You can check your email at one of their computers, or even put your feet up and relax in a safe space.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Did You Know Dr. Robert W. Claytor was the Founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Helen Jackson Claytor, educator, social justice warrior, and first Black board president of both the Grand Rapids and national YWCA.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
Another West Michigan Brewery Goes Up For Sale, This Time in Downtown Wayland
On the heels of Elk Brewing's liquidation sale in Grand Rapids and just months after Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman went up for sale, comes news that yet another craft brewery in West Michigan has gone up for sale. Located in downtown Wayland, OpenRoad Brewery was just listed on the market...
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Did You Know Paul I. Phillips Is Father of Grand Rapids Black History?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ted Rasberry, a player and team owner in the Negro Baseball Leagues. Today's Black History...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Where You Should Get Those Must-Have Gameday Foods Around Grand Rapids
Football season is about to wrap up with one of the biggest sporting events of the year coming up on Sunday, February 12th. And While the Lions won't be playing (again) this year, that doesn't mean you can't have a huge party and invite all of your people over. But...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
Learn Something New With Return Of Free Classes At Grand Rapids Public Museum
We all know that Knowledge is power. But once school is over, you may find yourself missing out on learning new things. Or, maybe you have a curious young one that wants to expand the base they already have. Thankfully, Grand Rapids has a few sources for free educational courses for people of all ages and interests.
Sneak Peak: A Look At The Drool-worthy 2023 West Michigan Whitecaps Menu
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: A West Michigan Whitecaps game is one of the best places to chow down in Grand Rapids. I barely understand baseball, I just get excited any time everyone else around me cheers. But the one thing I do know about what is happening at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark is the food offered in the stands is UNMATCHED.
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?
Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
