RADAR CHECK: Rain continues across much of Alabama early this morning, and as expected gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are strong over the northern half of the state. Winds have gusted to 35 mph at Birmingham within the hour. While the rain will taper off over North and West Alabama later today, wet weather persists across the southern counties of the the state this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible across South Alabama; SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms there.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO