Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Unsettled through Saturday

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues across much of Alabama early this morning, and as expected gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are strong over the northern half of the state. Winds have gusted to 35 mph at Birmingham within the hour. While the rain will taper off over North and West Alabama later today, wet weather persists across the southern counties of the the state this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible across South Alabama; SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms there.
The Weather Authority: Few showers today, widespread rain tonight

ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE TODAY AHEAD: Temperatures reach the 70s this afternoon across Alabama for another nice preview of spring. The average high for Birmingham on February 8 is 58. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will see a few spotty, widely scattered showers during the day. Rain becomes widespread late tonight after midnight, and SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for the western half of the state.
Talk of Alabama |Restoring Hope Gala: Blanket Fort Hope| 2.7.2023

HOMEWOOD, AL- Thursday, February 23 from 6pm-9pm Blanket Fort Hope CEO, Alexa LIkis-James will host the Restoring Hope Gala. The event kicks off atop beautiful Red Mountain at The Club. Organizers are raising funds to build the Restoration Home; a home that will be a place of peace and healing...
Alabama FEMA recovery centers to close on Sundays

All Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/State/Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama will be closed on Sundays. The recovery centers will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday. The centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds...
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
