Disputes about the relevance of the liberal arts to modern life have seeped into how we perceive people who choose to pursue them. It adds a sense of pity to our assumptions, or worse, artifice in our interactions. It’s always the patronizing cadences of “Ooh! How interesting!” or the half-sheepish expressions of our parents when they have to disclose the terrible news that their child wants to go into a financially unstable field, guaranteed to have a starving artist or megalomaniacal SJW on their hands.

24 DAYS AGO