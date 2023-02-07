CATALENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Military.com
'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks
Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Millions of Americans can claim one-time payments between $800 and $3,600- see if you qualify for extra cash
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it. In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States
At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Earned Income Tax Credit: Conditions for claiming the maximum $7,000
The IRS will be accepting tax returns from individual and company taxpayers relating to the fiscal year 2022 from January 23 to April 18. In the case that taxpayers are unable to file their returns on time and in the proper format, they can request an extension from the IRS, which will give them until October 15 to complete the process; nevertheless, the associated taxes must be paid by the due date (April 18).
CNBC
Here are the 6 best life insurance companies of 2023
For many people, life insurance is a necessary part of their financial plan. It can help protect your family financially or pay off debt if you pass away unexpectedly. It can give you peace of mind, and it can also help you leave a financial legacy. However, life insurance can...
Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment Worth Up To $800
Residents of South Carolina have about two weeks to apply for tax rebate worth up to $800. The original deadline to file your 2021 income tax and be qualified for this payment was October 17, 2022. However, if you missed filing your taxes by then, you are in luck. The deadline has been extended, the new date to file by is now February 15, 2023. (source)
Can the Earned Income Tax Credit Help You?
The IRS and community partners want to improve earned income tax credit awareness.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How to Get a Loan With a Bad Credit
When it comes to borrowing money, bad credit can often feel like a limiting factor. If you have bad credit and need a loan, you may think your options are limited, but there are several ways to get a loan with bad credit. In this post, we’ll discuss some methods you can use to get a loan despite having bad credit. By following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to securing the financing you need.
What Is a Trust Fund and How Do They Work?
Interested in setting up a trust fund? Read on for more on what a trust fund is, how they work, how to set one up and more.
Americans Can Earn Up To $2,000 With New Banking Offers – Read On For More Details!
Banking is one of the most important aspects of managing personal finances. There are many offers available for new customers in the banking sector, and it is possible to earn a considerable amount of money if you take advantage of these offers. This article will provide an overview of some of the offers available from JPMorgan Chase and Citibank that could help you earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses.
kalkinemedia.com
Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million
* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Motley Fool
This Warren Buffett Lesson Could Be Your Way to a Comfortable Retirement
An S&P 500 index fund provides instant diversification. A slight difference in expense ratios can add up to thousands in fees over time. Dollar-cost averaging can help keep investors consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
moneytalksnews.com
How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
Tax Time: Medical Expense Deduction
The high cost of health care is a burden on U.S. families. Reports show that about four in ten U.S. adults say they have delayed or gone without medical care in the last year due to cost, with dental services being the most common type of care adults report putting off due to cost. About a quarter of adults say they or family member in their household have not filled a prescription, cut pills in half, or skipped doses of medicine in the last year because of the cost.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Comments / 0