12 things to do for Valentine's Day, including llamas and burlesque, in Johnson County

Llamas, “50 First Dates” and decadent three-course meals are just a few of the ways you can spend Valentine’s Day.

Treat the special someone in your life, whether it’s your date, your bestie or yourself, to these 11 things in Johnson County.

7 places to eat for Valentine’s Day, or 'Galentine’s Day,' in Johnson County

Wilson’s Orchard & Farm

Valentine’s dinner at the 90-acre farm goes for $120 for two.

Diners can choose from king salmon tartare or boudin-stuffed Iberico pork belly for the first course, and grilled lamb kofta and lamb shoulder flatbread or gunpower diver scallops for the second course. Dessert is Persian love cake.

A vegan menu is available with advance notice.

When: Feb. 14. Choose a time when you make a reservation.

Location: 4823 Dingleberry Road N.E., Iowa City

Website:wilsonsorchard.com

Vue Rooftop Bar

The rooftop bar with a stunning view of Iowa City is hosting a special menu and live music on Valentine’s Day.

For $75 a person, diners can enjoy a starter, entrée and dessert.

The menu includes lobster bisque, house greens salad or Caesar salad for starters. Iowa pork chop, surf and turf, red snapper, chicken saltimbocca are just a few options available for the entrée. Afterward, order a panna cotta with berry compote, flourless chocolate torte, tiramisu or cheesecake.

When: Feb. 14 starting at 4 p.m.

Location: 328 S. Clinton St. Unit A, Iowa City

Website: vuerooftop-ic.com

Trumpet Blossom Café

The vegetarian and vegan restaurant known for its use of locally sourced foods brings a special three-course menu for Valentine’s Day.

The meal starts with a harissa sweet potato hummus, black bean falafel, pickled veggies and microgreens for the first course. That will be followed with cornmeal breaded tofu and coconut quinoa with hearts of palm ceviche. Dessert is chocolate chip cheesecake.

When: Feb. 14

Location: 310 E. Prentiss St., Iowa City

Website: trumpetblossom.com

Shakespeare’s Pub & Grill

The eastside neighborhood restaurant and bar has a Valentine’s Day menu that won't break the bank.

Diners can order a mixed greens salad; an 8-ounce hand-cut ribeye with a baked potato, grilled vegetables and garlic toast; and their choice of dessert, including flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, for $25.

When: Feb. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: 819 S. First Ave., Iowa City

Website: shakespearespubandgrill.com

Goosetown Café

Goosetown Café is making a fabulous Valentine’s Day dinner for diners to take home.

Each to-go box serves two. The meal, available to order through Feb. 12, includes a take-home charcuterie for $30, dinner consisting of a chicory salad and winter squash ravioli for $65, and chocolate truffles and chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert for $20.

When: Pickup Feb. 14

Location: 203 N. Linn St., Iowa City

Website: goosetownic.com

Valentine’s Day dinner and a movie at Big Grove Brewery

Tickets to this event include dinner, the 2004 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com classic “50 First Dates,” and games.

On the menu is a garden grove salad, pizza, dessert and a flight of beers.

Tables for two go for $100 and $200 for four.

When: Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Location: 1225 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City

Website:biggrove.com

Big Grove Brewery is also hosting "Galentine's Day" the day before.

Take a cue from Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” and celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gals.

Big Grove Brewery will have loaded waffle fries topped with fondue cheese, Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions and scallions, a Space Unicorn cocktail and a playlist of female artists to groove to all night long.

When: Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

Location: 1225 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City

Website: facebook.com/BigGroveBreweryIC

5 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including llama-grams and burlesque

Valentine’s Llama-Grams

Be careful; you may not be able to top Valentine’s Day next year with this special activity.

Prairie Patch Farm, a 50-acre nature preserve and wildlife refuge near Cedar Rapids, is inviting folks within the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area to sign up for a visit from two llamas.

For $150, surprise a loved one or treat yourself to a 15-minute visit from two adorable llamas, complete with hugs and photos.

When: Feb. 13 or Feb. 14.

Location: At your request.

Website:prairiepatchfarm.com

Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha at the James Theater

Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha, the Iowa City-based variety show, presents a special Valentine’s Day burlesque show for folks 18 and up.

“Bawdy and Soul” will be headlined by Twirlisha Devine of Indianapolis and Rose Whip of St. Louis. Other performers include Ebony Reign of Des Moines, Matt Adore of Chicago and more.

Tickets are $25, but a $50 VIP ticket gets people front-row seating, performer interaction, Champagne service and a photo.

When: Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Location: The James Theater, 213 N. Gilbert St., Iowa City

Website: thejamesic.com

‘The Love List’ at the Amana Performing Arts Center

Be careful what you wish for in Norm Foster’s play “The Love List.”

This comedic tale follows Leon and Bill, who put together a list of attributes for the ideal woman. When this “ideal woman” arrives, they realize their list could stand a few revisions.

The play has a two-night run at the Amana Performing Arts Center. Purchase tickets online at the Amana Colonies’ website.

When: Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3850 C St., Amana

Website:amanacolonies.com

The Second City Swipes Right at the Englert Theatre

The improv comedy theater The Second City comes to the Englert Theatre with “The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night.”

The 90-minute show will delve into romance, love, dating and relationships — both the good and bad.

Tickets are $48 and $20 for students.

Visit the Englert Theatre’s website to purchase tickets.

When: Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 221 E. Washington St., Iowa City

Website: englert.org

Miss Christine’s special Valentine’s Day show at Wild Culture Kombucha

Christine Moad, the Iowa bassist and singer-songwriter also known as Miss Christine, will be releasing the single “Love With You” from their forthcoming sophomore album “Bittersweet.”

Moad, who performed at Iowa City Pride Festival last year, said in a news release that the song’s lyrics explore the importance of learning to love oneself in order to love someone else and “the often overlooked value of platonic love.”

The Valentine’s Day performance at Wild Culture Kombocha will include covers of Moad’s favorite love songs and a special Valentine’s Day-themed Kombucha flavor.

“Love With You” will be available to stream on Feb. 14.

When: Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Location: 210 N. Linn St., Iowa City

Website: misschristinemusic.com

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.