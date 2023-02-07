If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO