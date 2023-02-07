ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Messenger

Student loan payments postponed ... again

We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone. More:1 million...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Can Claim Payments Of Up To $4,555

The first monthly payments for millions of Social Security (SS) recipients are set to go out in February. Because of the cost-of-living adjustment, recipients will see an increase in the amount they receive. Retirees will see an increase of $140 which will bring the amount they receive to approximately $1,827. This increase will bring the maximum amount of the benefit to about $4,555. (source)
USA Diario

Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States

At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
SmartAsset

The Basics of Estate Tax Planning

Estate planning matters if you're hoping to preserve as much of your wealth and assets as possible for future generations. One of the biggest challenges is finding ways to minimize your tax liability, as taxes can shrink the value of … Continue reading → The post The Basics of Estate Tax Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy