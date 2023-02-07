Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
C3.ai extends its year-to-date rally to 176% after buzz around ChatGPT drives investor interest in artificial intelligence
Shares of C3.ai soared as much as 19% on Monday despite a down day for broader markets and no company-specific news. The artificial intelligence company has extended its year-to-date gain to 176%, adding $1.9 billion in market value. The surge higher in C3.ai comes after ChatGPT sparked a flood of...
Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call
U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan to Hire More Than 500 Small-Business Bankers Over 2 Years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business owners...
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
CNBC
Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks
India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Tantalizing Value Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
These profitable companies are exceptionally cheap and ripe for the picking, following a 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
Investors are not in a bull market and an earnings recession is still set to ravage stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Investors aren't in a bull market yet, and stocks will still be ravaged by an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley said. Though investors are expecting the Fed to dial back rate hikes soon, rates could still remain high amid a tight labor market. Markets also haven't priced in an earnings recession...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, JPM, PWP
Financial stocks were mostly down Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was down 0.5%. Bitcoin was declining 3.8% to $22,001,...
Comments / 0