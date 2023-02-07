ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US News and World Report

JPMorgan to Hire More Than 500 Small-Business Bankers Over 2 Years

MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business owners...
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
CNBC

Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks

India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 02/09/2023: CS, JPM, PWP

Financial stocks were mostly down Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) still was down 0.5%. Bitcoin was declining 3.8% to $22,001,...

