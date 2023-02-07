ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
US News and World Report

Sorry Crypto World, but SEC Isn’t Backing Down on ‘Regulation by Enforcement’

(Reuters) - For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets.
coinbureau.com

Crypto News: Bitcoin, ETH Update, Fed, AI Wars & MORE!!

It’s been yet another exciting week in the crypto market, and I’m here to break it all down for you with my weekly crypto review! The highlight was definitely the Fed’s press conference, but I saved most of that coverage for tomorrow’s video (stay tuned). Besides...
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
Business Insider

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
bitnewsbot.com

The State of Crypto at the Start of the New Year

Cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. From the early days of Bitcoin, the crypto and blockchain space has grown and evolved, and it has become an increasingly important part of the global financial landscape. As we start the new year, it’s a good...
money.com

Here's How Much Bitcoin Is Down Since Crypto Firms Went All in on Super Bowl Ads Last Year

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. A year ago, the crypto industry was in a much better place. Bitcoin was trading above $42,000, and crypto exchanges made a splash during the Super Bowl with ads that earned the event the “crypto bowl” moniker.
Fortune

The Treasury secretary says the red-hot labor market means the U.S. can avoid a recession: ‘You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Department of the Treasury on Jan. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Despite more than a year of consistent recession predictions from investment banks, economists, and billionaire investors, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the latest labor market data shows the U.S. economy remains “strong and resilient.”
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

11 Warning Signs That You Suffer Bitcoin and Crypto Addiction

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion that can turn into crypto addiction, sometimes bordering on obsession. So is crypto counseling the solution?. In reality, complex problems require complex solutions, so here is an attempt to dismantle the problem...

