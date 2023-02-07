5 things to do this weekend in Iowa City, including a Kevin Burt concert at Wildwood Saloon

Get a taste of what Iowa musicians have to offer this weekend in Iowa City.

Waterloo native Kevin Burt will perform at Wildwood Saloon Friday with special guest Dave Zollo, while a new documentary on Meredith Willson will be screened at the Voxman Music Building.

Here are five things to do this weekend in Iowa City.

‘The Fantasticks’ at Willow Creek Theatre Co.

The world’s longest-running musical, “The Fantasticks,” follows Matt and Luisa, who fall in love when their fathers start a pretend feud. When that ends, so does Matt and Luisa’s relationship. The two grow apart only to find their way back to each other, telling a story about love and the importance of heartbreak.

Directed by Josh Sazon, the play was written by Tom Jones and premiered in 1960.

“The Fantasticks” premieres at Willow Creek Theatre Co. on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with two shows Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Willow Creek Theatre Co. is located at 327 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City.

Kevin Burt and Big Medicine at Wildwood Saloon

The Iowa Blues Hall of Famer Kevin Burt will take the Wildwood Saloon stage Friday evening with band Big Medicine.

Burt is a self-taught vocalist, guitarist and harmonicist who has frequently performed locally, including appearances at Summer of the Arts festivals.

The International Blues Challenge winner will be joined by singer-songwriter Dave Zollo.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Wildwood Saloon’s website.

Wildwood Saloon is located at 4919 Walleye Drive S.E. in Iowa City.

'Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man' at Voxman Music Building

Iowa PBS is hosting a free premiere of the new documentary “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” at the Voxman Music Building Sunday.

The beloved Iowan composer, musician and writer’s career will be explored in this documentary.

After the screening, participants can wander through a display of historical artifacts featured in the film from Willson from the Special Collections and Archives at the University of Iowa Libraries.

While this free event is full, there is a waitlist people can sign up for. Visit Iowa PBS’ website to access it.

Voxman Music Building is located at 93 E. Burlington St. in Iowa City.

Flash in a Pan at La Wine Bar & Restaurant

Popular Iowa City band Flash in a Pan is performing at La Wine Bar & Restaurant Saturday.

The Korean restaurant has been hosting live performances since December, bringing artists such as soul singer Dave Zollo to blues group Cedar County Cobras, performing in March.

The folk and grass string band was founded in 2012, often performing at local venues, Summer of the Arts programming and most recently at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm for its fifth annual Wassail in January.

La Wine Bar & Restaurant is located at 180 E. Burlington St. in Iowa City.

‘The Pink House Wants Me Dead’ at Public Space One

Artist Megan Roethler, a University of Northern Iowa alumnae, will present her works in a new exhibit at Public Space One called “The Pink House Wants Me Dead,” opening Friday.

It is a reflection on “untreated mental illness, family dysfunction and internalized homophobia, misogyny and ableism found in the different community structures of my childhood,” according to PS1’s description.

The exhibit will include found objects, personal possessions and family relics to create spaces that “speak to the complicated and often abusive nature of growing up queer and neurodivergent within a white, heteronormative, neurotypical community," according to PS1's description.

“The Pink House Wants Me Dead” will be available to view through March 4 and is located at PS1’s 229 N. Gilbert St. in Iowa City

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.