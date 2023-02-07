A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO