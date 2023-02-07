ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

My Magic GR

Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

