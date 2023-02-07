ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Fortune

The U.S. economy may yet manage to pull off a soft landing and avoid recession, says IMF boss—and Janet Yellen agrees

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said the U.S. economy may yet avoid a recession this year, reversing her organization’s skepticism from late 2022. In the fight against inflation, the Federal Reserve can yet thread the needle by engineering a soft landing—simultaneously cooling off an overheated economy without crashing the labor market.
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
Sourcing Journal

Fed: 2023 Will See ‘Significant Decline’ in Inflation

Falling prices at retail suggest that inflation is moving in the right direction. That’s according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who forecasted that 2023 would be “a year of significant declines in inflation,” with notable shifts already happening in the consumer goods sector. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation hovers at 5 percent—down from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Powell believes it could reach the 2 percent global standard that the Fed is shooting for in 2024, he told an audience at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. “We have two goals that Congress has assigned us:...
