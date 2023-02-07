Falling prices at retail suggest that inflation is moving in the right direction. That’s according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who forecasted that 2023 would be “a year of significant declines in inflation,” with notable shifts already happening in the consumer goods sector. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation hovers at 5 percent—down from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Powell believes it could reach the 2 percent global standard that the Fed is shooting for in 2024, he told an audience at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. “We have two goals that Congress has assigned us:...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO