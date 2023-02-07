Read full article on original website
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Janet Yellen: 'You don't have a recession' with unemployment at 50-year low
Despite stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates, the economy may avoid a recession this year, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Larry Summers Says Jobs Report A Huge Miss From Consensus: 'Still Think There's Risk Of ... Wile E. Coyote Moment'
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers believes Friday’s jobs report is a huge miss from the consensus and the labor market is running very different than lots of other indicators in the economy that are showing some signs of real slowing. What Happened: “One idea would be that people...
The Fed, Biden using the '70s inflation 'playbook' to solve supply problem, market expert says
Is inflation's rocky landing inevitable with a "relatively clueless" Federal Reserve and Biden administration? Federated Hermes CIO Stephen Auth weighs in.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
The U.S. economy may yet manage to pull off a soft landing and avoid recession, says IMF boss—and Janet Yellen agrees
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said the U.S. economy may yet avoid a recession this year, reversing her organization’s skepticism from late 2022. In the fight against inflation, the Federal Reserve can yet thread the needle by engineering a soft landing—simultaneously cooling off an overheated economy without crashing the labor market.
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Biden Celebrates A Strong Job Market, But Fed Officials Think That Calls For More Tightening, Higher Interest Rates
Top Federal Reserve officials shared public remarks on Wednesday on the heels of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address and a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, went on CNBC Live to comment on the surprisingly high job...
The former top economist for Merrill Lynch says that stocks could plunge another 30%: ‘The recession’s just starting’
David Rosenberg, former economist at Merrill Lynch, thinks the recession is just getting started, and investor outlook compared to their positioning is mismatched.
Sununu: Biden going to ‘try to take credit’ for jobs, economy during State of the Union
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican, said that President Biden would try to take credit for the economy ahead of his State of the Union speech next week but argued such achievements of the administration were not impressive. Sununu, who is considering a White House bid of his own, argued on ABC’s “This…
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden has virtually no probability to be a steward of a new economic prosperity
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow analyzes President Joe Biden's performance ahead of the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday's "Kudlow."
Larry Summers Says Soft Landing 'Looks More Possible': Unemployment Vs. Inflation
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers say the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but warns that it would be a "big mistake" to think that the economy is "out of the woods". In an interview on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" Summers said it "looks more possible that we'll have a soft landing than it did a few months ago."

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
CD Rates Today: Feb. 7 — APYs Remain High Across Term Lengths
A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate. $2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004...
LARRY KUDLOW: Federal spending under Joe Biden is almost a quarter of our economy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow gives his take on the state of the U.S. economy under President Biden's leadership on "Kudlow," urging lawmakers to stop the spending.
Fed: 2023 Will See ‘Significant Decline’ in Inflation
Falling prices at retail suggest that inflation is moving in the right direction. That’s according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who forecasted that 2023 would be “a year of significant declines in inflation,” with notable shifts already happening in the consumer goods sector. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation hovers at 5 percent—down from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Powell believes it could reach the 2 percent global standard that the Fed is shooting for in 2024, he told an audience at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. “We have two goals that Congress has assigned us:...
Former Labor Secretary Rob Reich Reacts To Powell's Rate-Hike Comment: 'No Need To Continue Punishing Workers'
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has reiterated his criticism of the idea of raising interest rates saying the central bank’s inflation-fighting measures are hurting lower-wage workers. “Relying on the Fed to raise interest rates puts the burden of fighting inflation mostly on lower-wage workers who are already hurting from...
