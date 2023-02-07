Attorney General Cameron Joins 20-State Coalition Urging CVS, Walgreens to Stop Unlawful Distribution of Abortion Pills by Mail

Read full article on original website
Deb Staley
2d ago
Reproductive health is health care. AG once you can get pregnant you can be concerned about abortion. Don’t want an abortion, don’t have one.
History Matters
2d ago
Wondering if we can get a timeframe on when he’ll be prosecuting the corrupt officers in Louisville who are victimizing victims? Un🤬kng believable…
Miranda McKee
2d ago
wait.. Plan B. isn't an abortion pill. it's a contraceptive. which is approved by the Federal Drug Agency. good luck on this lawsuit.
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Cameron Leads 24 States in Letter Urging Yelp Not to Discriminate Against Crisis Pregnancy Centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 7, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today led a 24-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to Yelp opposing the company’s practice of discriminating against crisis pregnancy centers in online consumer notices. “Discriminating against the services of crisis pregnancy centers hinders women...
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
ccjdigital.com
Two charged in freight fraud scheme
Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023:. Kentucky duo face prison in freight fraud indictments. In Louisville, Kentucky, last month, a federal grand jury indicted Yeniseis and Alien Saavedra for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and disaster fraud, prosecutors said. Yeniseis was also charged with filing a false statement and aggravated identity theft.
953wiki.com
House supports Frye's bill incentivizing veterans to call Indiana home
STATEHOUSE (Feb. 7, 2023) – The Indiana House of Representatives today advanced State Rep. Randy Frye's (R-Greensburg) legislation that would phase-in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. Frye said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the...
Too many to test: Deadlier, harder to spot poison pills flood Indiana
In Indiana, there were 2,812 overdose deaths in 2021 according to the Indiana Department of Health Drug Overdose dashboard. An evening knock at the door changed Dean Jeske’s life forever. On the other side, a state trooper with news from Bloomington where his youngest son, Peter, was attending Indiana University.
b969fm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
Report: Kentucky Gets Failing Grade for Medical Cannabis Program
“I believe that they think that they’re still helping people. But they don’t understand the needs of patients."
WLKY.com
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawyer offers free legal assistance for protective orders
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Leah Marie Wedl is a licensed attorney who runs her own firm, LMW Law, PLLC. She refers to herself as a ‘one-woman show’ because she does everything for her Kentucky firm—from answering emails, to scheduling consultations, to meeting with clients at court. Wedl...
Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer
A Kentucky bill filed Tuesday would require health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing with the goal of improving the state’s cancer statistics. Kentucky Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said prior to filing the legislation that “it’s highly important that we pay attention to science.” Biomarker testing “is a way to look for genes, […] The post Kentucky bill would require health insurers to cover biomarker testing for cancer appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WBKO
Glasgow veteran hopes to see legislature pass medical cannabis bill this session
GLASGOW/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s legislative session resumes Tuesday and many are watching to see if lawmakers vote on the medical cannabis bill. “Veterans are wanting this. And it’s not only us,” said veteran Brennan Morgan. Morgan is a Glasgow resident who served in the Marines for...
Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects
A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
wvxu.org
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Bill to legalize throwing rocks advances at Indiana statehouse
A bill was passed by the Indiana Senate that would legalize throwing stars for recreational use. The bill requires safety measures, such as restrictions on the location of star-throwing to certain businesses and children aged 12 to 17 needing written permission from a parent. The bill passed with a 48-1...
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmaker introduces bill that would ban conversion therapy practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky was filed Tuesday. State Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) introduced House Bill 162, which would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices that purport to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity. LGBTQ rights...
