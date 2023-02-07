ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont State University pulling books from libraries and downsizing varsity athletics

RANDOLPH, Vt. — The Vermont State University is taking over the Vermont College System starting July 1, 2023, and they announcedsome major changes. “Announcing yesterday that we're moving forward with a digital library. It's really going to be the become the best of both worlds,” said Maurice Ouimet, vice president of admissions at Vermont State University.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past. It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat. The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction

Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

VERMONT STATE

