mynbc5.com
Vermont State University pulling books from libraries and downsizing varsity athletics
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The Vermont State University is taking over the Vermont College System starting July 1, 2023, and they announcedsome major changes. “Announcing yesterday that we're moving forward with a digital library. It's really going to be the become the best of both worlds,” said Maurice Ouimet, vice president of admissions at Vermont State University.
Vermont State University to close libraries, downgrade sports programs
The university, which formally launches in July, announced the changes to students, faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon. Some students immediately expressed opposition to the plan. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University to close libraries, downgrade sports programs.
WCAX
Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels...
WCAX
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
WCAX
New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past. It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat. The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art...
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
WCAX
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
WCAX
Chatbots in Class: Vt. colleges weigh risks and opportunities of ChatGPT
WCAX
Top 10 scams of 2022 in Vermont
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction
Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
WCAX
Rental assistance voucher program targets families
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’
WCAX
The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M
wamc.org
Vermont’s governor calls for a return to civility following latest school brawl
Last week a man died after a brawl during a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont. Governor Phil Scott used his weekly media briefing on Tuesday to call for a return to civility. The January 31st brawl occurred during a 7th and 8th grade basketball game in Alburgh, Vermont....
WCAX
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
