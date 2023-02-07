ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit High School Sports Awards: Meet all the fall athlete of the year nominees

The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The Detroit High School Sports Awards, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers, is proud to announce all its fall athlete of the year nominees. The winners will be announced during the live show on June 20 at The Fillmore Detroit.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with various premier award winners, including Boys Athlete of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, John Herrington Coach of the Year Award, Honda Inspiration Award and Courage Award. Nominated athletes who RSVP here will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may soon be purchased on the show’s website .

The Detroit High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link . This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are all the fall athlete of the year nominees for:

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Connell Alford, Chelsea High School - JR

Sean Byrnes, Plymouth High School - SR

Michael Hegarty, Dearborn Divine Child High School - SR

Brendan Herger, Northville High School - JR

Trent McFarland, Utica High School - SR

Thomas Westphal, New Baltimore Anchor Bay High School - JR

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Molly Baracco, Farmington High School - SO

Alexandra Brigham, Clarkston High School - JR

Madison Clor, Romeo High School - SR

Lucy Cook, Rochester High School - SO

Emily Cooper, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School - SR

Jayden Harberts, Macomb Dakota High School - JR

FOOTBALL DEFENSE

Brayden Courser, Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School - SR

Jameel Croft, Detroit King High School - SR

Eryx Daugherty, Birmingham Brother Rice High School - SR

Tyler Harper, Macomb Dakota High School - SR

Niko Krall, Novi High School - SR

Kenny Merriweather, Detroit King High School - SR

Mason Muragin, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School - SR

Griffin Nowak, Livonia Franklin High School - SR

Brennan Parachek, Dexter High School - SR

Parker Picot, Rochester Adams High School - SR

Amare Snowden, Roseville High School - SR

Jalen Thompson, Detroit Cass Technical High School - SR

FOOTBALL OFFENSE

Cole Cabana, Dexter High School - SR

Ethan Clark, Clarkston High School - SR

Cole Dellinger, Clarkston High School - SR

Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School - SR

Amir Herring, West Bloomfield High School - SR

Dante Moore, Detroit King High School - SR

Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield High School - SR

Triston Nichols, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School - SR

Charlie Pietrosante, Birmingham Brother Rice High School - SR

Adam Samaha, Ann Arbor Huron - SR

Dylan Senda, Dearborn Divine Child High School - SR

Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western High School - SR

GIRLS GOLF

Venetia Chap, Farmington High School - JR

Samantha Coleman, Northville High School - SR

Mia Melendez, Ann Arbor Greenhills School - JR

Gabby Tapp, South Lyon High School - SR

Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North High School - JR

Grace Wang, Rochester Adams High School - SR

BOYS SOCCER

Andriy Bilous, Berkley High School - SR

John Coon, Rochester Adams High School - JR

Jackson Craft, Rochester Adams High School - SR

Ben Farah, Birmingham Detroit Country Day School - SR

Foster Garrett, Salem High School - SR

Ali Jaffer, Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School - SR

Richie Ludwig, Clarkston High School - SR

John Palomino, Troy High School - SR

Drew Pierson, Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School - SR

Kyle Pierson, Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School - SR

Luke Rosin, Rochester Adams High School - SR

Nick Worrell, Troy High School - SR

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Stella Chapman, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School - JR

Elizabeth Eichbrecht, West Bloomfield High School - FR

Lucy Mehraban, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School - SR

McKenzie Siroky, Livonia Stevenson High School - SR

Emily Roden, Northville High School - SR

Lily Witte, Dexter High School - SR

BOYS TENNIS

Clayton Anderson, Rochester High School - JR

Owen DeMuth, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood School - SR

Sachiv Kumar, Northville High School - JR

Dmitri Moriarty, Birmingham Brother Rice High School - SR

Connor Stafford, Grosse Pointe South High School - SR

Anthony Van Oyen, Ann Arbor Skyline High School - SR

VOLLEYBALL

Nina Horning, Lake Orion High School - SR

Erin Madigan, Macomb Dakota High School - SR

Harper Murray, Ann Arbor Skyline High School - SR

Abby Reck, Northville High School - SR

Ava Sarafa, Birmingham Marian High School - SR

Sarah Vellucci, Novi High School - SR

The Detroit Free Press

