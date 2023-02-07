ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards girls volleyball nominees

By Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
The Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the nominees for the Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show on June 14 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The show is produced in partnership with the Kansas State Treasurer.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 22 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website, which will be coming soon. Click this link to register.

The Northeast Kansas High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link.

This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. Vote for your school here.

Here are the nominees for Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Fisayo Afonja, Baldwin High School — JR

Audrey Bell, Jefferson County North High School — SR

Brooklyn DeLeye, Washburn Rural High School — SR

Jada Ingram, Washburn Rural High School — JR

McKenzie Jones, Topeka West High School — SR

Cora Miller, Holton High School — JR

Maegan Mills, Seaman High School — SO

Kinsey Perine, Rossville Senior High School — JR

Taylor Ross, Silver Lake High School — SR

Taylor Rottinghaus, Shawnee Heights High School — SR

Kaylee Thompson, Jackson Heights High School — SR

Sawyer Thomsen, Lawrence Free State High School — SR

