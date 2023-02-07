ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February

Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Wall Street had a solid start to the year after a disappointing 2022 that saw all three major indexes hitting new lows. Also, favorable inflation data has been helping investors regain the lost confidence as they now feel that the economy may have a soft landing in 2023 and a recession might be avoided.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
Zacks.com

5 Small-Cap ETFs Outperforming Russell 2000

IWM - Free Report) , the ultra-popular small-cap ETF, climbed 12.2% compared to a gain of 8.6% for the ultra-popular large-cap ETF, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. While many ETFs have risen, we have highlighted five from the small-cap space that are on the forefront of the rally at midway first quarter. These include Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (
CNBC

Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks

India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...

