Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron

PARIS (Reuters) - Public transport, schools and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement. Tuesday's multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its...
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
Zelenskiy meets Macron and Scholz and repeats appeal for aircraft and arms

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has used a visit to Paris to urge Europe to deliver combat aircraft and heavy arms to Ukraine as soon as possible. “The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe,” the Ukrainian president said as he arrived at the Elysée Palace on Wednesday after a day of diplomacy in London.
Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
German politicians and military chiefs suggest return of conscription

Political and military figures in Germany have suggested a return of compulsory military service after the new defence minister described the 2011 phase-out of general conscription as a “mistake” that had contributed to alienating the general public from civic institutions. The German parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces,...
Europe is Ukraine’s ‘home,’ Zelensky tells EU lawmakers in emotional address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a heartfelt appeal to lawmakers in Brussels on Thursday to allow his country to become part of the European Union, insisting that Europe is Ukraine’s “home.”. During an address to the European Parliament, Zelensky said his country and the EU share the same...
Watch live: World leaders arrive in Brussels for EU summit on economy and Ukraine war

World leaders are assembling in Brussels ahead of an EU summit to discuss migration, the economy, and war in Ukraine. This feed shows the scene inside the Council of the European Union on Rue de la Loi as leaders arrive for the gathering. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is travelling to Brussels with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. Zelenksy's appearance is part of his first trip to Western Europe since the war with Russia began nearly one year ago. He met with King Charles III and prime minister Rishi Sunak, and made an address to MPs in parliament.Zelenksy then went to Paris to meet Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.During his trip, the Ukrainian leader has been calling for more weapons and tanks from the West to help support his troops. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Ukraine live briefing: NATO chief in Washington; Zelensky arrives in Paris after London visit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in Washington for meetings with top national security officials in the Biden administration to discuss defense assistance for Ukraine. Russia is preparing to launch new offensives in Ukraine, and any public hints at readiness to negotiate are deceptive, Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to the State Department.
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.

