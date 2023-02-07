Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
PARIS (Reuters) - Public transport, schools and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement. Tuesday's multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its...
Zelenskyy flies West: If it's Thursday, this must be Belgium
A whirlwind 36 hours are taking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Kyiv to London, on to Paris and probably to the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday
msn.com
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
Zelenskiy meets Macron and Scholz and repeats appeal for aircraft and arms
Volodymyr Zelenskiy has used a visit to Paris to urge Europe to deliver combat aircraft and heavy arms to Ukraine as soon as possible. “The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe,” the Ukrainian president said as he arrived at the Elysée Palace on Wednesday after a day of diplomacy in London.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia
As Kyiv pushes the West for more advanced weapons, China's top diplomat to the EU said Beijing was worried about the war with Russia escalating.
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry".
US News and World Report
Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
German politicians and military chiefs suggest return of conscription
Political and military figures in Germany have suggested a return of compulsory military service after the new defence minister described the 2011 phase-out of general conscription as a “mistake” that had contributed to alienating the general public from civic institutions. The German parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces,...
Ukraine's defence ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine sowed confusion on Monday about whether its defence minister would be replaced, creating doubts about the leadership of its war effort just as it braces for an expected Russian offensive.
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy says European leaders ready to give military aircraft
Ukraine’s president revealed Thursday that some European Unions countries have said they are ready to give his military aircraft in the war against Russia.
France minister visits Brazil's Lula amid push for better ties post-Bolsonaro
BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in a visit resetting relations following a feud between the two countries' presidents in 2019.
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain must set out a new strategy to boost military production and overhaul wasteful procurement to better support Ukraine and signal to Russia that things can only get worse, opposition Labour's defence policy chief said on Tuesday.
Idaho8.com
Europe is Ukraine’s ‘home,’ Zelensky tells EU lawmakers in emotional address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a heartfelt appeal to lawmakers in Brussels on Thursday to allow his country to become part of the European Union, insisting that Europe is Ukraine’s “home.”. During an address to the European Parliament, Zelensky said his country and the EU share the same...
Watch live: World leaders arrive in Brussels for EU summit on economy and Ukraine war
World leaders are assembling in Brussels ahead of an EU summit to discuss migration, the economy, and war in Ukraine. This feed shows the scene inside the Council of the European Union on Rue de la Loi as leaders arrive for the gathering. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is travelling to Brussels with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. Zelenksy's appearance is part of his first trip to Western Europe since the war with Russia began nearly one year ago. He met with King Charles III and prime minister Rishi Sunak, and made an address to MPs in parliament.Zelenksy then went to Paris to meet Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.During his trip, the Ukrainian leader has been calling for more weapons and tanks from the West to help support his troops. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
msn.com
Ukraine live briefing: NATO chief in Washington; Zelensky arrives in Paris after London visit
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in Washington for meetings with top national security officials in the Biden administration to discuss defense assistance for Ukraine. Russia is preparing to launch new offensives in Ukraine, and any public hints at readiness to negotiate are deceptive, Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to the State Department.
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
Exclusive-Peru mines power on despite protests, though shutdown risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) - Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday.
Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.
Comments / 0