Des Moines, IA

Nearly 500 new single-family homes planned on Des Moines' northeast side

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
A new single-family home development is in the works on Des Moines' northeast side.

Hubbell Realty Co. wants to turn an agricultural, 171-acre plot at 4425 E. Douglas Ave. into a neighborhood with 489 single-family homes. The Woodmont development would include three- and four-bedroom houses that could start in the mid-$300,000s with some houses in the $400,000-range, Hubbell's vice president of land development Caleb Smith told Des Moines' Plan and Zoning Commission on Thursday.

Developer says entry-level homes, townhomes are planned

Spokesperson Claire Brehmer told the Des Moines Register the entry-level homes — which would echo models found in Hubbell's more affordable Discovery Collection — are meant to provide ownership opportunities to first-time buyers or people who may be moving to Des Moines. A portion of the development will be reserved for townhomes.

"People want to own a home versus rent and that's just where the demand is," said Brehmer, adding entry-level homes have made up almost 70% of the company's home sales over the past year.

Hubbell also sees a need to add more housing on Des Moines' east side, she added, pointing to the success of its other neighborhoods in the area, including Grover Woods at 4375 E. 44th St. Homes there start at $266,000.

The Plan and Zoning Commission on Thursday approved a request to subdivide the property for the home lots.

Concerns around green space, parks around the development

Some commissioners voiced concerns over the size of the lots and space between them, as well as a lack of green space. The property is wedged between other residential neighborhoods and has one public park nearby, Brook Run Park.

"That park is quite small and frankly, not even finished yet," commissioner Carol Maher said. "With all the density that's there already and the 489 additional homes you're putting there, it really seems there's going to be a lack of just space for kids to get some running around or playing."

Smith said while there are no plans to put in any additional parks, the community eventually will connect to Des Moines trails. Hubbell also is open to look for more "greenbelt corridors or trail areas," he said.

Commissioner Emily Webb applauded the project, saying the development helps fill in gaps for Des Moines' housing shortage. "I like projects like this because I feel like it's helping address future issues that cities like our are going to see," Webb said.

When is construction planned to start?

Home construction could start as soon as this fall. The development could take about 15 years to complete, Brehmer said.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

