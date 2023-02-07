Des Moines activist, cosmetologist Denver Foote announces run for mayor

In their announcement for Des Moines mayor, cosmetologist and activist Denver Foote said they want the city to be a "place for everyone."

Foote, who uses they/them pronouns, said their lived experiences as a person of color and a child of immigrants makes them the best candidate to represent a diverse city.

"I would love to see it as a safe haven for folks because so many young people are leaving Iowa right now due to it becoming a Republican state. I want people to know that Des Moines is a place for everyone," Foote told the Des Moines Register. "It's safe for our communities, we're reliant on each other, we don't have to worry about feeding ourselves, we don't have to worry about our right to bodily autonomy, it's protecting our schools and that's what I would love to see Des Moines become."

If elected, Foote said they want to create a more accessible city, which includes a better public transit system and more pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. Tackling climate change also is a priority, pointing to solutions like retrofitting homes to lower utility bills and holding MidAmerican Energy to its agreement that it will help Des Moines achieve 100%, 24/7 carbon-free electricity by 2035.

Addressing the housing crisis is on the list, too. Foote said there needs to be city-backed, 24/7 warming and cooling center and a "non-judgemental" shelter.

Foote also has a new vision for public safety that includes divesting funds from the police department to use for social justice services that "build people up." The Des Moines Police Department makes up nearly 40% of the city's budget, "which is a huge amount," they said. Meanwhile, the Human Rights and Civil Commission makes up 0.5%.

"We need those services," Foote said.

They also want to decriminalize marijuana, disband the special enforcement team and eliminate unmarked police cars.

Foote is one of dozens of people who sued to the Des Moines Police Department amid widespread protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in 2020. They are seeking compensation for injuries they say they sustained during an arrest. Foote was charged with a crime related to the protests that was dismissed for lack of evidence, according to court records.

Foote grew up in Clear Lake, Iowa. They moved to Des Moines in 2019 to attend the Iowa School of Beauty and was involved in Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign.

More recently, Foote has become an activist and organizer with nonprofit organizations People's Town Hall of Des Moines and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

"I feel like I've been organizing for so long, that I feel like my skills and my lived experiences put me in the right position to represent the working class and people of color of Des Moines — the people who get shut down," they said.

Des Moines City Council member Josh Mandelbaum recently announced a run for mayor. Four seats on the Des Moines City Council are up for election this year, including the mayor, an at-large member and representatives for Ward 2 in the city's northeast side and Ward 4 in the southeast side.

Mayor Frank Cownie has not announced whether he plans to seek a sixth term.

Candidates can begin filing nomination papers to the Des Moines city clerk on Aug. 28 with a deadline of 5 p.m. Sept. 21. The election is Nov. 7.

