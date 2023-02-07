Bruce Campbell of 'Evil Dead' fame brings his 'Last Fan Standing' game show to Des Moines

Horror film fans love Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the chainsaw-wielding Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” franchise and hosts the game show “Last Fan Standing.”

The actor who stars in “Bubba Ho-Tep” and “Spider-Man” takes his act on the road with a 22-city tour that stops in Des Moines on April 26.

The “Bruce-O-Rama,” as Campbell calls it, starts with “Last Fan Standing,” an interactive game show covering pop culture. Everyone in the audience gets to play.

In the second half of the show, Campbell introduces a film he’s starred in and takes questions before the screening during a half hour that includes anecdotes, insults, and random cash giveaways.

Tickets start at $24.50 on Ticketmaster.com. VIP tickets include preferred seating, a photo op with Campbell, and signed tour poster.

The “one-night-only” event is at 8 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines.

Other upcoming shows:

