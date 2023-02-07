ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMC plans to reopen skywalk as construction continues on downtown Des Moines park

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
The skywalk stairs are back in the plans for a new park from Employers Mutual Casualty Co. that's nearly ready to open in downtown Des Moines.

EMC spokesperson Sarah Buckley told the Des Moines Register they're eyeing a late May or early June opening of the pocket park on the northwest corner of Seventh and Walnut streets. The 0.4-acre park will take the place of the former Younkers department store, which was destroyed in a 2014 fire.

The park, a collaboration between EMC and the city of Des Moines, will include a half basketball court, a pickleball court, bags, checkers and chess tables, a soft play structure for climbing, a pet relief area, raised flower beds and seating.

EMC previously eliminated a plan for a staircase leading from the park to the skywalk but Buckley said it was put back into the design.

As part of the project, EMC rebuilt a portion of the skywalk over Seventh Street that links the Greater Des Moines Partnership building with the HUB Tower. It's expected to open in the first week of March. The bridge had been a temporary structure since the fire.

A closed lane on Seventh Street will reopen by Feb. 11, and Walnut Street will reopen for the first time in nearly nine years when the park opens, according to EMC.

More details on grand opening events will be announced later.

Chris Higgins covers eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

The Des Moines Register

