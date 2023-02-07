ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
KENTWOOD, MI
