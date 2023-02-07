Read full article on original website
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Owner of Rockford child care home accused of locking children inside tents
Michigan officials have suspended the license of a child care home in Rockford after complaints that the owner locks children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Fox17
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Fox17
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
