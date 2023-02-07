ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church invites public to attend ground breaking for north Springfield park

By News-Leader Staff
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XIiD_0kf2Drx700

A new park is coming to North Glenstone Avenue and will provide a place of play for the community.

Area church Praise Assembly will host a groundbreaking ceremony 10 a.m. Sunday at 3535 N. Glenstone Ave.

"Many of the people in our community are several miles from a park,” said Lead Pastor Alan Beauchamp. “Our children don’t have easy access to playgrounds or basketball courts and there’s no place for adults to walk and exercise. Our corner of Springfield doesn’t have a central gathering place so Praise decided to do something about it.”

After more than a year planning and fundraising, Praise Assembly is ready to break ground and begin development with park plans covering more than 40 acres and include walking paths, restrooms, a pavilion, playground, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts and community garden.

The park was inspired as a gift to the northeast community, according to a news release from the church.

“We want to make sure that this church makes a positive impact in the lives around us. We hope people from all over the community join us for the ground breaking,” Beauchamp said. “We love this community and we’re excited to share this gift with them.”

Praise Assembly church is located in northeast Springfield on 3535 N. Glenstone Ave., just north of the Interstate 44 interchange.

