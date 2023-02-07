Thunderstorms coming to Austin on Tuesday likely to stall power restoration efforts

Just as Austin has been trying to get its lights back on after ice storms last week, another round of thunderstorms expected to start Tuesday afternoon is likely to stall already struggling power restoration efforts.

Here's what we know:

What's the forecast for Austin this week?

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for heavy rainfall in the Hill Country and the Austin area on Tuesday with the passage of a cold front. The expected damaging winds from the strong to severe storms and possible lightning could be enough to put power line workers on cherry pickers in danger and exacerbate ongoing outages across the city.

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent on Monday cited the pending storms as one of the factors forcing the utility to push its full restoration date to Sunday.

"But impending rain, wind and thunderstorms this week could further complicate our efforts," she said.

When will the rain start in Austin?

The weather service forecast for Austin on Tuesday includes patchy morning fog and a 70% chance of rain, with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. Daytime temperatures could climb to a high of 72, which is several degrees above normal. Balmy south-southeast winds could become gusty northeast winds of up to 20 mph.

"Scattered to numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected ahead and along the frontal boundary," the weather service said in a bulletin Monday. "Locally heavy downpours are expected mainly along and east of Highway 281," which runs north-south through Burnet and Blanco counties just west of Austin.

"The weather will get bad, but we'll be out working," Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's field operations manager, told reporters Monday. "We'll continue to work long hours — these guys are working 16-hour days. They're a long way from home; some of these guys are coming from as far as Louisiana, Alabama. ... We're in the business of getting the lights on."

Line workers will be facing serious downpours in which widespread rainfall amounts of up to a quarter-inch are likely, with higher amounts possible in stronger thunderstorms. Showers are expected to persist at night, with overcast skies helping to keep overnight temperatures above 47 degrees. Winds will turn colder from the north-northwest after midnight, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

What's the weather going to be like on Wednesday?

Expect the rain to linger into Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Beginning Tuesday night, a Pacific cold front ... will be moving eastward into the Hill Country and southern Edwards Plateau," the weather service bulletin said. "Rain chances remain good from the Hill Country eastward into the I-35 corridor and Coastal Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the cold front slowly advances eastward across the region."

Austin on Wednesday has a 50% chance of rain before 3 p.m. After that, it is expected to become partly sunny with a high temperature of only 61, about 10 degrees cooler than the previous day. Blustery north-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could include gusts as strong as 25 mph.

Clear skies Wednesday night will lead to an overnight low of 41 degrees.

How is the rest of the week looking?

The weather service's extended forecast for the week calls for plenty of sunshine undercut by a wintry chill brought by northerly winds: