East Palestine train site catches fire again

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Another fire broke out overnight at the scene of t he East Palestine train derailment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said the fire started as crews were continuing clean-up efforts.

He said a Hopper car was smoldering. When crews started breaking it apart, it caught fire. He said it is not hazardous material burning and that the fire has been contained.

The train, pulling 150-200 cars, derailed Friday around 9 p.m., on the east end of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border. The fire that ensued stretched from one-quarter to one-half mile along the tracks. The glow of the fire could be seen 10 miles away.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the State Joint Information Center in East Palestine will stay activated until further notice. This is where multiple agencies are working around the clock to come up with more plans to resolve the issues from the derailment. This center was activated Monday.

At this time, there is no indication of when people will be allowed back into their homes. At a news conference Tuesday night, reporters were again only allowed to ask limited questions.

The first question at Tuesday night’s news conference was if there was any timeline on when the evacuation would be lifted. The answer was no.

“We’ve been working on that since Friday night. We are working as hard as we can, but public safety is our utmost importance. We’re out there doing all the air sampling tonight. We expect them to be reviewing that data overnight and we’ll see what the data comes back at. I can’t speculate what that data is going to say. They have to do their testing,” said Columbiana County EMA Director Peggy Clark.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway gave the most passionate statement when asked about the state of the village and his place in what has happened.

“This is new to all of us. We don’t have media training. We’re a small little Ohio town. I mean, we’re doing the best we can. Frustration levels are high for everybody. Everybody’s tired. We’re doing our best. You know, we’re trying our best and, you know, some people will never be good enough,” the mayor said.

Conaway pleaded to “just give us [officials] some time” to figure out the situation. He said they are working it out as fast as humanly possible.

The mayor was also asked about the federal and state government’s commitment to East Palestine and whether there will be any long-term monitoring.

“I’m expecting them to do the right thing. I hope they will do the right thing. We have to rely on the experts for this — the highway EPA, the U.S. EPA. I am positive they’re going to be here for a long time,” Conaway said.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were people spotted with orange hazardous materials suits and a representative with the National Guard explained why they were there.

“We had teams going into those exclusion zones and taking a look at public safety samples inside of some of the buildings downtown, specifically the police department, fire department and the administration buildings,” said Jeff Jones with the Ohio National Guard.

A representative from Norfolk Southern also gave an update on the status of the cleanup.

“We have one car left to remove from the rail. All the cars have been stacked out of the way so the track can be installed. We are also starting to install the track and the track panels at this time,” said Scott Deutsch with Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Someone did ask if there would be another news conference on Wednesday and was told there would be, but no exact time was given.

James Justice of the U.S. EPA said the hope is that people will eventually be able to return to East Palestine after air quality is examined.

East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick wants to make sure that everything is safe and once the air quality data is reviewed, everyone can safely return to their homes.

Norfolk officials issued a statement Tuesday saying they have begun clearing the site and continuing “environmental remediation.”

“As of this afternoon, several cars have been cleared from the wreckage, and our team is continuing to clear the site. The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the cars at a staging area, and once they are cleared, we will completely remove them from the area. Norfolk Southern is partnering with local and state officials to refine the remediation plan as necessary and working around the clock to clear the site. Air, soil, and water monitoring continues at the site of the incident and within the evacuation zone in coordination with state and federal agencies. Our Family Assistance Center (FAC) remains open for community members. We are also assisting local business owners with questions through the FAC, and when the evacuation concludes, representatives from Norfolk Southern plan to remain in the community to further assist residents and business owners,” Norfolk wrote in a media release.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said later Tuesday that they are monitoring the situation and its effects on Southeastern Pennsylvania, adding that Pennsylvanians who were evacuated from their homes should continue to stay away from the site.

“Pennsylvanians who live within 2 miles of East Palestine where this derailment occurred should continue to shelter in place and keep their windows and doors closed. Pennsylvanians’ health and safety are our top priority. We will continue to update the public as information becomes available,” Padfield said.

The clean-up is happening after the controlled release of chemicals from the train cars on Monday.

The release of chemicals was part of a plan to mitigate the explosive risk from the site, which was announced by DeWine on Monday morning during his stop in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern said that release was successful.

To protect the environment, Norfolk Southern said it prepared pits and embankments to drain the material during the release on Monday, which was then remediated.

Sunday night, an emergency evacuation notice was issued for a one-mile radius around the train derailment fire. That was expanded to include residents within a one-mile by two-mile radius, and includes parts of Pennsylvania in Beaver County.

Officials say they were concerned about the following locations: Parker, South Pleasant, the BFI Access Road, Taggart Street, North Pleasant Drive, Failer Street and East Martin east of Pleasant.

Officials released this map showing the danger area (in red) and a surrounding area of concern. Those in the red area are at risk of death. Those living in the orange area are at risk of severe injury, including skin burns and serious lung injuries.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro also held a press conference on Monday afternoon , warning residents nearby to evacuate.

Charges, including child endangerment, can and will be filed for those who stay in the evacuation zone, officials say.

Multiple roads are also closed around the evacuation site .

A drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars prompted the emergency warning that was sent out by DeWine’s office on Sunday.

Norfolk Southern released a statement Sunday detailing what the train was hauling.

“Cars involved in the derailment contained vinyl chloride , combustible liquids, butyl acrylate, benzene residue cars (railroad cars that previously contained benzene,” the release stated, “and nonhazardous materials such as wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.”

At a second news conference on Sunday, Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said there were “10 hazardous material cars” involved in the derailment.

Graham’s investigative team located the train’s data recorder, forward and inward camera video, and audio recordings that were on the train. He did not say what was on the recorder or the recordings but said the investigation was making progress.

“We have obtained two videos which show preliminary indications of mechanical issues on one of the railcar axles,” said Graham. “We’re working to identify which railcar experienced the potential mechanical issue for further examination.”

Graham said there were three Norfolk Southern employees working on the train — an engineer, conductor, and a conductor trainee — who have been interviewed, none of whom were hurt.

“The crew did receive an alarm from a wayside defect protector shortly before the derailment indicating a mechanical issue. Then an emergency brake application initiated,” said Graham.

Graham said after the train stopped, the conductor decoupled the locomotives from the railcars and moved them to a safe location.

An NTSB crew has also conducted a one-mile walk-through of the railroad tracks outside of the hot zone.

“They were able to identify the point of derailment,” said Graham, though he wouldn’t say where the point of derailment occurred or release any details of what may have happened.

According to the Ohio EPA, some runoff from the incident did make its way into the nearby water, but officials say they were able to control that runoff and are continuing to treat and monitor the situation. There was an impact on fish , but there is nothing to indicate a threat to the city’s wellfield, officials said. The EPA is looking into the effects on private groundwater wells in the area.

“We have been able to successfully control that runoff and contain the water and either treat it in place along with a robust sampling program,” said Kirk Killar, a spokesperson for the Ohio EPA.

The air quality will continue to be monitored .

The derailment has caught the attention of environmental groups. The Sierra Club issued a statement Tuesday saying train derailments, factory explosions and chemical pollution “happen far too frequently in Ohio, Pennsylvania and across the country.”

The group said East Palestine and the surrounding communities “deserve transparent communication from elected officials, Norfolk Southern, and federal and state regulatory agencies about the extent of damage to local water and lands, a comprehensive plan to mitigate the harm caused by vinyl chloride, the steps that will be taken to minimize the risk of any future chemical disasters, and the ongoing threat posed by the transportation and use of highly toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride.”

During the evacuation, Mayor Conaway asked people living in East Palestine needing assistance to call 211 instead of the city’s dispatch.

For East Palestine, New Waterford and Negley non-emergency calls, the public should call 330-921-9254 or 330-457-0733.

911 calls are still operating as normal.

Peggy Clark, Director of the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency, said an evacuation shelter remains in place at East Palestine Junior/Senior High School. It’s being staffed by the Red Cross with meals and a place to stay. It will be open for the duration of the evacuation.

A family assistance center is located at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, located at 46469 Route 46 in New Waterford, Ohio. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the evacuation.

“It’s a place where residents can go to get information regarding temporary housing, any out-of-pocket expenses they have occurred or any other support they may need,” said Clark, who added that 75 people used the center on Saturday and 100 on Sunday.

