3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been down bad for the past couple of years. As we have seen in the last decade, many large corporations are folding under or selling their companies due to tough times. From places like K-Mart, Sears, and Toy-R-Us to the most recent in Bed Bath & Beyond the trend remains the same.
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
5 Spots Where You Can Get Warm and Cozy in SW Michigan
For some, warm and cozy brings up images of their home, their couch, a favorite sweater, or their favorite spot to go when the weather is a little chilly. Finding a spot where you can get warm and cozy is one of my favorite parts about winter. It's probably why I still love the season so much. Living in an apartment where I don't have to shovel a driveway also helps.
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day
As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
Lansing Area Safety Officers Save Man From Ice Pond
In Bath Township, which is located within Clinton County, a 75-year-old man was riding his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) when he went over an iced-over pond that broke under the weight. As he fell under and held on to the ice awaiting the help that his daughter had called. In just...
Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season
I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day
Flowers have long been the popular choice as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. The Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area has a number of florists who can fill the bill. In Battle Creek, Horrocks Farm Market, Swonk’s Flowers & Gifts, and Lakeside Florist are sure to please. In Kalamazoo, VanderSalm’s Flower Shop & Garden Center, Schafer’s Flowers, and Wedel’s have great selections.
