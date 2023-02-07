Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Advocate Health CEO Eugene A. Woods highlights key priorities during Milwaukee visit
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. As Advocate Health continues working to advance health equity and reimagine how care is delivered, CEO Eugene...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Biden administration awards $800,000 grant to Milwaukee County to address reckless driving
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. This week, the United States Department of Transportation announced awarding Milwaukee County $800,000 in Safe Streets and...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Siebert Foundation announces appointment of Patricia Contreras, VP of Community Impact at Rockwell Automation, to board of directors
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Siebert Lutheran Foundation proudly welcomes Patricia Contreras to its Board of Directors. Ms. Contreras serves as...
The county’s Mental Health Emergency Center is now open. Here’s what you need to know.
Milwaukee County’s new Mental Health Emergency Center, or MHEC, aims to specifically serve residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis. MHEC, officials and staff insist, is for emergencies and emergencies only, and it is best understood as a typical emergency room – just one meant specifically for people experiencing an emergency related to their mental health. The center opened Sept. 6.
OPINION: An open letter to the police chief: Surveillance and profiling are the not the building blocks for police reform
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. To: Mr. Jeffrey B. Norman, Chief...
Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.
For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant to keynote PEARLS’ Inspired to Lead Fundraiser & 30th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. PEARLS for Teen Girls, a leadership development non-profit serving girls in 5th through 12th grade in Milwaukee,...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Feb. 6 to Feb. 10
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Early voting begins: Tuesday, Feb. 7. Though Election...
5 things to know and do the weekend of Feb. 3
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Sacred Garden open mic: Friday, Feb. 3. This...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
Comments / 0