ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Biden administration awards $800,000 grant to Milwaukee County to address reckless driving

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. This week, the United States Department of Transportation announced awarding Milwaukee County $800,000 in Safe Streets and...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Siebert Foundation announces appointment of Patricia Contreras, VP of Community Impact at Rockwell Automation, to board of directors

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Siebert Lutheran Foundation proudly welcomes Patricia Contreras to its Board of Directors. Ms. Contreras serves as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The county’s Mental Health Emergency Center is now open. Here’s what you need to know.

Milwaukee County’s new Mental Health Emergency Center, or MHEC, aims to specifically serve residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis. MHEC, officials and staff insist, is for emergencies and emergencies only, and it is best understood as a typical emergency room – just one meant specifically for people experiencing an emergency related to their mental health. The center opened Sept. 6.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: An open letter to the police chief: Surveillance and profiling are the not the building blocks for police reform

Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. To: Mr. Jeffrey B. Norman, Chief...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.

For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant to keynote PEARLS’ Inspired to Lead Fundraiser & 30th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. PEARLS for Teen Girls, a leadership development non-profit serving girls in 5th through 12th grade in Milwaukee,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy