Scientists have identified a protein that they say could replace insulin therapy for people with diabetes.A research team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been working on an alternative approach to insulin for several years, based on the S100A9 protein. The protein – tested on diabetic mice - can significantly improve metabolism rate and regulate blood glucose, lipids and ketones, a chemical produced by the liver when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to turn glucose into energy.The study has also discovered an anti-inflammatory effect triggered by the protein, which could be used to treat inflammatory disorders elsewhere.Insulin...

2 DAYS AGO