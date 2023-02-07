Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What eye drops can treat macular degeneration?
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that causes damage to a person’s center of vision. Although some people believe that eye drops may help manage the condition, limited research supports this. AMD is not curable, but a person could manage their condition and slow down the progression of...
Diabetes breakthrough brings world closer to life without insulin
Scientists have identified a protein that they say could replace insulin therapy for people with diabetes.A research team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been working on an alternative approach to insulin for several years, based on the S100A9 protein. The protein – tested on diabetic mice - can significantly improve metabolism rate and regulate blood glucose, lipids and ketones, a chemical produced by the liver when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to turn glucose into energy.The study has also discovered an anti-inflammatory effect triggered by the protein, which could be used to treat inflammatory disorders elsewhere.Insulin...
Medical News Today
What’s the link between smoking and macular degeneration?
Smoking can damage parts of the eye, contributing to serious conditions such as macular degeneration. Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of such conditions. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a medical condition where damage occurs to part of the retina called the macula. It often develops as a person ages, affecting central vision and often worsening over time. AMD is the.
Healthline
Can Vitamins Help Slow Down Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a progressive eye condition that has no cure. In some cases, a specific combination of nutrients found in supplements called AREDS 2 can slow its progression. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye condition that damages the macula, the part of your eye that plays a role...
Why Experts Are Optimistic To Use Apple Watches And Other Devices To Help With IBD Conditions
Although inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is considered incurable, there is new research on the horizon that may bring long-term relief to those who have it.
Medical News Today
What does macular degeneration look like?
Age-related macular degeneration affects a person’s central vision. It can cause dark spots, distortion of shapes and lines, and blurred vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) usually occurs due to aging and is fairly. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that, in 2019,. 12.6%. of Americans...
Behind the Study That Led to FDA Approval of Brukinsa for Leukemia and Lymphoma
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the FDA approved zanubrutinib (brand name Brukinsa), a next-generation BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The approval was based, in part, on findings from the ALPINE trial, led by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Aflibercept for Infants With Retinopathy of Prematurity
Aflibercept injection is also indicted for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The FDA has approved aflibercept (Eylea; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Bayer) for the treatment of preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). This marks the...
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic CAR-T Shows Promise in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Patients treated with ALLO-715 achieved an ORR of 55.8%. Allogene Therapeutics’ ALLO-715, an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), has demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and evidence of efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM), according to data from part A of the phase 1 UNIVERSAL clinical trial (NCT04093596) recently published in Nature Medicine.1.
marketscreener.com
Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused...
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Therapy Linked to Significant Decrease in Vision Loss Prevalence
An analysis of Denmark's FORSYN study suggests new advances in the treatment of chorioretinal vascular diseases have significantly reduced vision loss. Toke Bek, Department of Ophthalmology, Aarhus University Hospital. A new study examining visual acuity and causes of central visual loss in the Danish population suggests recent advances in the...
Comments / 0