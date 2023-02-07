Read full article on original website
Related
NCAA Tournament Bracketology update: Gonzaga drops to 5-seed after loss to Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will likely take a different route to the NCAA Tournament this season. After Saturday’s 78-70 overtime loss to No. 15 Saint Mary’s, the Zags (19-5, 8-2) find themselves sitting firmly in second place in the West Coast Conference behind the Gaels, who have a ...
2024 College Football Recruiting Team Rankings
The traditional 2023 National Signing Day has come and gone and with just about all of this year's recruits already on their way to school, it's time to get a look ahead to the college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle. As you may expect, it's a lot of the usual suspects when looking ...
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
Basketball World Reacts To Ridiculous Score Of High School Game
It must've been a tough watch for these high school parents on Tuesday night. In a game between the Weatherford Eagles and Anadarko Warriors out in Oklahoma, Weatherford was able to pull out a 4-2 win, whose only points were scored by two-sport athlete CJ Nickson. The basketball world reacted to ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Is this Gonzaga team talented enough to get to the Final Four?
After losing to Saint Mary's on Saturday the book is out on how to prepare for and beat this Gonzaga team. Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris are concerned that the Zags might be in trouble down the stretch. But they also think this team is talented enough to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. Listen to ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery
Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
atozsports.com
National media outlet predicts how many games the Tennessee Vols will win in 2023
247Sports recently predicted how many games each SEC team will win in 2023 and they think the Tennessee Vols will take a step back in Josh Heupel’s third season leading the program. The national sports media outlet predicted that Tennessee will win nine games in 2023. From 247Sports:. Tennessee...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Former Basketball Star JJ Redick’s Wife, Chelsea Kilgore
JJ Redick is a former star NBA player who retired in 2021. He is also a podcaster and sports analyst for ESPN. The Old Man and the Three, a podcast hosted by JJ Redick, is widely considered to be among the best of its kind in the NBA currently. The show, which has episodes every week, features Redick and other guests discussing various aspects of the basketball world. With this, Redick is also enjoying his family life after retirement. His fans are curious to know more about his family, especially the love of his life. JJ Redick’s wife, Chelsea Kilgore, gained notoriety after their wedding but prefers to keep a low profile and restrict access to her Instagram account. Therefore, we delve deep into the background of WAG in this Chelsea Kilgore wiki.
College football news: Pac-12 eyeing 2 schools for expansion
College football expansion and realignment could be happening again and this time it's the Pac-12 that could be making a move. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is taking a visit to SMU this week as part of that potential process, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. What ...
USC women's basketball is a No. 8 seed in latest ESPN bracketology
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is almost a lock to be in the NCAA Tournament after what has been a strong season from Lindsay Gottlieb’s team. In the latest bracketology by ESPN expert Charlie Creme, USC is an 8-seed and facing Arkansas in the first round. The Trojans aren’t a lock just yet, but they’re close. Two wins might seal a bid, and three wins definitely should.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
3 Cardinals players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three St. Louis Cardinals players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s a good time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The NL Central is one of the worst divisions in baseball, and they have two of the league’s best players in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals won the division in 2022 and look poised to repeat heading into this season. Despite the Willson Contreras addition, the Red Birds are likely not true World Series contenders without a lot of luck.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0