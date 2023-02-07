ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue

The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery

Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Former Basketball Star JJ Redick’s Wife, Chelsea Kilgore

JJ Redick is a former star NBA player who retired in 2021. He is also a podcaster and sports analyst for ESPN. The Old Man and the Three, a podcast hosted by JJ Redick, is widely considered to be among the best of its kind in the NBA currently. The show, which has episodes every week, features Redick and other guests discussing various aspects of the basketball world. With this, Redick is also enjoying his family life after retirement. His fans are curious to know more about his family, especially the love of his life. JJ Redick’s wife, Chelsea Kilgore, gained notoriety after their wedding but prefers to keep a low profile and restrict access to her Instagram account. Therefore, we delve deep into the background of WAG in this Chelsea Kilgore wiki.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC women's basketball is a No. 8 seed in latest ESPN bracketology

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is almost a lock to be in the NCAA Tournament after what has been a strong season from Lindsay Gottlieb’s team. In the latest bracketology by ESPN expert Charlie Creme, USC is an 8-seed and facing Arkansas in the first round. The Trojans aren’t a lock just yet, but they’re close. Two wins might seal a bid, and three wins definitely should.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

3 Cardinals players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three St. Louis Cardinals players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s a good time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The NL Central is one of the worst divisions in baseball, and they have two of the league’s best players in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals won the division in 2022 and look poised to repeat heading into this season. Despite the Willson Contreras addition, the Red Birds are likely not true World Series contenders without a lot of luck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy