Several of my past columns have focused on the tragic history of slavery and Jim Crow segregation in Mason County, at least eight that I can recall, and dozens of others have at least touched on its existence when discussing plantation houses, slave-owning families, or businesses that were once segregated. And yet, by the time of this column, my 241st in the Register by my count, there is still so much that we don’t know, and probably, will never know.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO