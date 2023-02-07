Read full article on original website
Winfield gets the best of Vikings in second meeting
RIPLEY, W. Va. (WV News) – For a second time this season, the boys’ basketball teams of Ripley and Winfield engaged in a close encounter. While the Vikings took the first matchup back on Jan. 13 in Winfield by a final of 49-46, the visiting Generals avenged that loss Tuesday night inside the Ripley Health Center, 65-60.
Devilettes defeat Tug; McGoskey nails 1,000th point
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Monday milestone for Hadleigh McGoskey. Playing in the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center Monday morning, the Devilette junior reached the 1,000-point plateau of her career.
Puppy Bowl participant, Bea, has ties to Jackson County, West Virginia
BEACON, NY (WV News) — A Jackson County native is going to be playing ball on Super Bowl Sunday. No, she won’t be seen on the football field in Arizona. But she will be one of the stars playing on Team Ruff in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.
Mitchel Howard Hoffmann
Mitchel Howard Hoffmann, 53, of Point Pleasant, WV, formerly of Ravenswood, WV passed away February 5, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV. He was born March 9, 1969, in Charleston, WV. He attended Ravenswood High School, was a truck driver and was a Baptist by faith. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Appalachian American Indians of West Virginia.
Comer wins Patriot’s Pen Award
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — It is always nice to thank veterans for their sacrifices, and that is what an eighth-grader at Ravenswood Middle School has done. Jaxson Comer, the 13-year-old son of Misty and Mitch Comer, recently won the prestigious Patriot’s Pen Award for his pledge to veterans. The competition was sponsored by VFW 5501.
Applications being accepted for Elks scholarship
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Gallipolis Elks Lodge No. 107 scholarship applications are now available for graduating high school seniors for Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, as well as Mason County, West Virginia. Scholarship applications are only available at guidance counselor offices at high schools within the tri-count...
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Christopher Tallman to Gregory S. Lowe and Patricia S. Lowe, 5 acres waters of right fork and Turkey Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $55,000.
Mason County Memories… Unanswered Questions
Several of my past columns have focused on the tragic history of slavery and Jim Crow segregation in Mason County, at least eight that I can recall, and dozens of others have at least touched on its existence when discussing plantation houses, slave-owning families, or businesses that were once segregated. And yet, by the time of this column, my 241st in the Register by my count, there is still so much that we don’t know, and probably, will never know.
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation holds annual meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Board of Directors of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) recently held its Annual Meeting, opening its 60th year of service to the Mid-Ohio Valley with a special strategic planning program for its board, to help guide its work for the next three years.
Loretta Jean Woofter
Loretta Jean Woofter, 90, of Ripley, WV, a passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023while being well-cared for at the Ravenswood Village Nursing Home. She was born September 19, 1932, daughter of the late Cecil B. and Roxie Merrill Rutherford. Loretta was a very active member at the West Ripley Baptist Church and in the South Hills Homemakers Club. She enjoyed being a member of the Carpe Diem Roses Chapter of the Red Hats Society and was a community volunteer her entire life. Loretta worked for many years as a beautician in Ripley.
Levi Marcellus Kinzel
Levi Marcellus Kinzel, 92, of Cottageville, WV, passed away February 4, 2023, at his home following a brief illness. He was born September 24, 1930, in Baden, WV, a son of the late Smith and Myrtle Mae (Gerlach) Kinzel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ramona Jane Scarberry; brothers, Melvin, Ralph, Paul and Chester Kinzel; sisters, Vivian Stephens, Bernice Shinn, Edith Kinzel, Twila Hunt, Ruby Barnette and two infant twin sisters.
Glenville State University Day at the Legislature is Feb. 28
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University students, faculty, staff, alumni and administrators will travel to the statehouse in Charleston on Feb. 28 for Glenville State University Day at the Legislature. The Glenville State delegation will be on hand at the Capitol between 9-11 a.m. to meet with...
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
We had a little fun on Friday; in honor of the groundhog seeing his shadow on Thursday, we played a coverall Groundhog Day bingo game. Valerie Hughes was the winner. Bryan Schirmer was the caller for all the bingo games. The Jackson Senior Choir started their practices after being off...
City to seek grant funding for amphitheater
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Mayor Carolyn Rader has made no secret of her dream to build an amphitheater on the property commonly known as the Starcher mansion. With the acquisition of the property by the city of Ripley, she can now attempt to find the funds to make that dream a reality.
Commission hears 911 advanced software update, approves state opioid settlement
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Commission voted to accept the next-to-last opioid litigation settled by the state of West Virginia. Five remnant pharmacies agreed to pay a total of $590,000 for their part in the opioid distribution dilemma facing the state. The largest portion of the settlement was against Fruth Pharmacy with the remaining being Bypass Pharmacy, Rhonda Pharmacy, The Pharmacy and Clendenin Pharmacy.
Water rates & budget meetings discussed by Gallipolis City Commission
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Water rates and budget meetings were among the topics discussed when the Gallipolis City Commission met on Tuesday. Commission President Tony Gallagher began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Valentine's Day: A day for flowers, candy and jewelry
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Valentine’s Day has become associated with expressing love by giving gifts of flowers, jewelry and chocolate, but it has a very different origin story. Feb. 14 had its beginnings as St. Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. The day originated sometime in the eighth century as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named St. Valentine.
