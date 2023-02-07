2-car crash causes injuries on I-95S in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash took place late Monday night on I-95 South in Old Lyme.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m., and the highway was closed for several hours between exits 70 and 69 due to the collision.

State police also said injuries were reported in the crash, but their extent is unknown at this time. Troopers are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

