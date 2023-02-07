An Iowa City man who was convicted on assault charges twice last year has been arrested for the same charge again. Police were called to the South Johnson Street apartment of 42-year-old Shannon Gittings on reports of a victim crying for help. Upon arrival, they observed the woman with multiple scratches, contusions and blood coming from her face. A witness reportedly showed officers video of the assault. Gittings was seen holding the woman down and punching her in the face. Another witness on scene was holding Gittings down while he was throwing punches at the woman. Once they were separated, Gittings allegedly kicked the woman as she was laying on the couch.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO