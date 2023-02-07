Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with hitting squad car during eluding incident
An Iowa City man was arrested on warrants stemming from a January incident where he allegedly drove backwards to strike a patrol car during an eluding incident. A Johnson County deputy stopped 24-year-old Junior Mulumba of the Quarters apartment complex on southbound Highway 218 just after 11pm January 13th for unsafe driving. After a short conversation, Mulumba reportedly started to drive away, and a short pursuit ensued. He allegedly failed to yield to lights and sirens signaling him to stop. Authorities also state that Mulumba drove backwards and struck a deputy’s squad car, causing damage.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting live-in girlfriend
An Iowa City man who was convicted on assault charges twice last year has been arrested for the same charge again. Police were called to the South Johnson Street apartment of 42-year-old Shannon Gittings on reports of a victim crying for help. Upon arrival, they observed the woman with multiple scratches, contusions and blood coming from her face. A witness reportedly showed officers video of the assault. Gittings was seen holding the woman down and punching her in the face. Another witness on scene was holding Gittings down while he was throwing punches at the woman. Once they were separated, Gittings allegedly kicked the woman as she was laying on the couch.
KCJJ
Area transient charged with theft of multiple items
An Iowa City area transient was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged burglary. Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton made entry into a closed business on the 2400 block of South Scott Boulevard the morning of November 17th and stole multiple items from the business and a nearby locked out-building. Investigators discovered that an inner door was kicked in, causing about $200 in damage to the door and frame.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole thousands from company, police allege
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked. Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.
KCJJ
State Court of Appeals overturns murder conviction
The Iowa Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction of Drew Blahnik in the death of Chris Bagley in 2018. The Gazette reports that the judge abused his discretion in asking the jury to continue when jurors revealed, in a note, “open hostility toward a lone holdout juror” after three days of deliberations.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession was arrested over the weekend when he was found driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Police stopped 28-year-old Jasper Washington of Dearborn Street Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rundell Street and Sheridan Avenue because the Toyota Camry he was driving had an expired registration sticker. Once the outstanding warrants were discovered, Washington was searched and a large bag of marijuana was reportedly discovered in his pocket.
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 a.m., Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road. The vehicle...
voiceofmuscatine.com
The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man had Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, police allege
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after lab results from a 2022 arrest show he had packaged meth, cocaine and Fentanyl on his person. Anthony Sullivan faces three controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show. The incident in 2022.
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department. In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in...
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
