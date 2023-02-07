Former Steelers linebacker Marv Kellum dies at 70

Another member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ’70s Super Bowl dynasty has died.

One-time linebacker and special teams player Marv Kellum, who was with the Steelers from 1974-76, died Saturday at 70 in Pittsburgh, according to WIBW in Kansas.

He reportedly died following a bout with cancer. Kellum had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him.

“His son Matt said that he was an absolute warrior until the end,” reads the web page. “What an honor it was to have known Marv. The impact he had was great and will continue to live on.”

Kellum, a Kansas native, mostly played on special teams and also some stints as a linebacker. He wore number 54 for the Steelers.

His most important play for the Steelers came during Super Bowl IX. Kellum recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff of that game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers held a 2-0 lead going into the second half, and Kellum’s recovery set them on the Vikings 30-yard line. Franco Harris ran for a touchdown three plays after the fumble recovery, giving the Steelers a 9-0 lead.

The Steelers won Super Bowl IX by a score of 16-6.

Kellum played in both of the Steelers’ first two Super Bowl victories.

He grew up and played high school and college football in Kansas, attending Wichita State University. He played 56 games in the NFL across four seasons for the Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kellum is survived by his son Matt, his two brothers Wayne and Kenny, as well as his sister, Karen Ice.

Late last week, running back Sidney Thornton died at 68; and Harris died in December.