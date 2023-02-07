ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The 5 breweries that made Milwaukee famous: Miller, Schlitz, Pabst, Gettelman and Blatz

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3M1R_0kf2CK1100

There's a reason Milwaukee's baseball team is called the Brewers.

For more than two centuries, the city has been home to many of the largest and best-known breweries in the United States. As late as 1950, four of the country's 10 largest brewers — Pabst, Miller, Schlitz and Blatz — called Milwaukee home.

How did Milwaukee become Brew City? Historians credit the city's fast-rising German population and its thirst for beer (both manufacturing and consuming), a harbor that easily accommodated shipping, access to important natural resources like clean water and lumber (for making beer barrels), and even the city's cold weather, which meant brewers had cheap and easy access to the tons of ice needed to keep their product chilled.

Here's a look at Milwaukee's five biggest beer-makers.

Miller Brewing Co.

Founded: 1855

Claims to fame: Miller effectively created the market for light beer after acquiring the Lite brand in 1972 and launching a massive marketing campaign, powered by a string of popular ads featuring the Miller Lite All-Stars, including legendary Brewers broadcaster and former baseball player Bob Uecker. The move helped propel Miller in the 1970s to No. 2 among the largest breweries in the U.S., behind Anheuser-Busch.

Famous slogans: “The champagne of beers” (also "the champagne of bottle beer"); “It’s Miller time”; “If you’ve got the time, we’ve got the beer”; “Everything you’ve always wanted in a beer … and less”; “Tastes great … less filling.”

Best-known brands: Miller High Life, Miller Lite, Miller Genuine Draft

Today: Miller’s Milwaukee-based control ended in 1966, when W.R. Grace Co. bought a majority of the Miller family stock. Three years later, Philip Morris Corp. acquired Miller Brewing. Philip Morris sold Miller to South African Brewing in 2002, and it became part of SABMiller; after a combination with Coors, Miller was spun off as part of Molson Coors.

Jos. A. Schlitz Brewing Co.

Founded: 1849

Claims to fame: Schlitz was the largest brewer in the U.S. for much of the first half of the 20th century, and it was the fourth-largest as late as 1980. Until the 1970s, Schlitz, for decades one of Milwaukee’s largest employers, bankrolled several of Milwaukee’s biggest summertime attractions, including the Fourth of July lakefront fireworks, Old Milwaukee Days (a precursor to Summerfest) and the Circus Parade.

Famous slogans: “The beer that made Milwaukee famous”; “When you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer.”

Best-known brands: Schlitz, Schlitz Malt Liquor

Last chapter: After Schlitz shut the doors of its sprawling Milwaukee brewery following a 1981 strike, the company was sold in 1982 to Stroh Brewery Co., which shut it down. The old brewery complex was converted into the Schlitz Park office park in the mid-1980s. (Pabst, which had tried to buy Schlitz in 1981, effectively acquired the Schlitz brand in 2014.)

Pabst Brewing Co.

Founded: 1844

Claims to fame: Pabst was the largest brewer in the U.S. for much of the late 19th century. The brewery won a blue ribbon for its beer at the 1893 Columbia Exposition in Chicago and made it part of its marketing and its brand thereafter.

Famous slogans: "It's blended ... It's splendid"; “What’ll You Have?”; “PBR me, ASAP.”

Best-known brands: Pabst Blue Ribbon, Andeker, Jacob Best

Today: After closing its breweries in Milwaukee and elsewhere in 1996, Pabst has been a “virtual” brewer, contracting with other companies, including Molson Coors, to brew its products. The former brewing complex has been redeveloped as a complex of offices, restaurants, a hotel, apartments and a couple of craft breweries.

A. Gettelman Brewing Co.

Founded: 1856

Claims to fame: Frederick Gettelman himself designed the first practical steel beer keg in 1933; it was manufactured by Milwaukee giant A.O. Smith.

Famous slogan: “Get … Get … Gettelman.”

Best-known brands: Gettelman, Milwaukee’s Best, $1,000 Beer

Last chapter: Miller Brewing Co. bought Gettelman in 1961, which operated the Gettelman plant as a standalone brewery until 1970. The brewery property, which was just west of Miller’s sprawling brewery on West State Street, was targeted for demolition in 2017, sparking public outcry. Part of the complex was torn down, but as of 2018, the 1856 farmhouse building that housed the original brewery was slated for renovation.

Blatz Brewing Co.

Founded: 1851

Claims to fame: The first Milwaukee brewery to market its beer nationally, and one of the first to put “brewed on” dates on its bottles.

Famous slogan: “I’m from Milwaukee, and I ought to know”; "Milwaukee's finest beer."

Best-known brands: Blatz, Old Heidelberg

Last chapter: Pabst Brewing Co. purchased Blatz in 1958 and shut down the brewery at Juneau and Broadway, but antitrust regulators challenged the sale. In 1969 Pabst was forced to sell Blatz to La Crosse-based G. Heileman Brewing Co. (Pabst later reacquired the Blatz brand.) The Blatz brewery was converted to apartments in 1988.

Sources: Journal Sentinel archives, Encyclopedia of Milwaukee, “Breweries of Wisconsin” by Jerry Apps (Wisconsin Historical Society Press); "The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State" by Doug Hoverson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Amazing images capture Milwaukee's first Great Circus Parade

Just months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in November 1963, the country was still riding a wave of optimism – tempered, of course, by Cold War fears – since the end of World War II. Perhaps no place was feeling better that summer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Walmart on Milwaukee's northwest side to close

MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Florida

Whether you're heading south in search of theme park thrills or winter sun, a road trip from Wisconsin to Florida will wow you. On the way from Milwaukee to Orlando, you'll get to visit some fabulous midwestern cities before winding your way through Tennessee and either Alabama or Georgia. On...
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods

A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Meyer proves doubters wrong by joining Bucks Rim Rockers

Quinn Meyer is a first-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences, but once his classes are over, he drives over to St. Marcus Middle School for practice with the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers. Known for their high-flying stunts and acrobatic dunks, the Rim Rockers perform in gyms throughout Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy