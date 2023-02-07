ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Federal funds to help ease traffic tie-ups and lessen pollution coming to five counties

By Stu Johnson
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

File Photo-Downtown Lexington (Stu Johnson)

Federal funds exceeding $11 million will go to support seven transportation projects in Kentucky. They’re anticipated to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion.

The recipients come from five counties and range from local government agencies to public transit operators. In Lexington, the fiber optic network along a section of Man O War Boulevard will be extended to enhance traffic management capabilities. That could include better traffic signal timing. Four diesel buses and six paratransit gas-powered vehicles at Lextran will be replaced.

And for the city of Georgetown, just over one and a half million dollars will go to improve traffic flow near Scott County High School.

Money will be used to replace diesel buses in Louisville and Northern Kentucky with hybrid or electric buses.

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond.

 https://www.weku.org

